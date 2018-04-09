Software-Defined Everything Industry 2017, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Software-Defined Everything Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Software-Defined Everything Market by Technology (software defined computing, SDDC, SDN), by Service (consulting, managed services and integration and deployment), by Vertical (BFSI, ITES, government, manufacturing, retail, and telecom and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Software-Defined Everything Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Software-Defined Everything Market. Global software-defined everything size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 27 % and 28% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Software defined everything (SDE) refers to the replacement of distributed hardware systems in a datacenter with virtualization capabilities by advanced software programs. Software defined everything is a controlled approach for accessing, data center, network and storage. Software defined everything integrates computing infrastructures with virtualization. SDE allows more automation, optimum utilization of resources, purchasing of hard-ware at low costs and reduces the maintenance cost of the IT infrastructure. SDE helps in making informational technology infrastructures highly agile and flexible. Software defined networking (SDN). Software defined storage (SDS), Software defined computing (SDC), and Software defined data center (SDCC) are the major technologies that comes under SDE. Moreover, security, cloud services, automation, artificial intelligence and other real time services are part of the expanding horizon of SDE. SDE helps in reduction of capital as well as operational expenditures for IT infrastructure especially that of data centers. The advancements in cloud technologies, internet of things are related to the growth of SDE.

Key Players in the Report:

Huge investments in research and development by major players such as IBM corporation, CISCO Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NEC Corp, emergence of new SDE technologies and increasing applications for SDE characterizes the global software defined everything market. The need for cutting down expenditure in line with the changing business environments, greater adoption of cloud services , availability of advanced technologies that could improve the process implementation and the cost savings associated with it are the major factors that drive the growth of the global software defined everything market. Growing awareness about software defined architecture among companies is driving the growth of the SDE market. Flexible allocation of the network resources, merged cloud resources and easier implementation in terms of quality of service made possible by SDE technologies enhance the growth of the SDE market. Due to the increasing adoption of SDE technologies such as SDDC, SDN and SDS in ITES as well as telecom sectors are driving the growth of the market. The need for domain experts, industry experts as well as data center experts, for setting up new infrastructure and optimum utilization of existing data centers is anticipated to generate demand from enterprises for consulting services during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Higher cost, complexity, security concerns and lack of availability of experts to implement are the major restraints for the global software defined everything market. Migration from traditional data centers to cloud services, automation, virtualization and growth of Internet of things are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for major players in the SDE market. Moreover, the need for new age IT infrastructure for enterprises to cut IT spending is anticipated to provide growth opportunities.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Software-Defined Everything Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Macro Indicator and Factor Analysis

3.5. Demographic Factor Analysis by Regions

3.5.1. North America (NAFTA)

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. South America

3.6. Competitive Landscape in the Software-Defined Everything Market

4. Global Software-Defined Everything Market Analysis, by Technology (USD million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Software Defined Computing (SDC)

4.2. Software Defined Data Center (SDDC)

4.3. Software Defined Networking (SDN)

4.4. Software Defined Storage (SDS)

4.5. Others

5. Global Software-Defined Everything Market analysis, by Service (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Consulting

5.2. Managed Services

5.3. Integration & Deployment

5.4. Others

6. Global Software-Defined Everything Market analysis, by Verticals (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1 BFSI

6.2 ITES

6.3 Government

6.4 Manufacturing

6.5 Retail

6.6 Telecom

6.7 Others

7. Global Software-Defined Everything Market analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Software-Defined Everything Market by Technology (USD million)

7.1.2. North America Software-Defined Everything Market by Services (USD million)

7.1.3. North America Software-Defined Everything Market by Verticals (USD million)

7.1.4. North America Software-Defined Everything Market by Country (USD million)

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Software-Defined Everything Market by Technology (USD million)

7.2.2. Europe Software-Defined Everything Market by Services (USD million)

7.2.3. Europe Software-Defined Everything Market by Verticals (USD million)

7.2.4. Europe Software-Defined Everything Market by Country (USD million)

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Software-Defined Everything Market by Technology (USD million)

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Software-Defined Everything Market by Services (USD million)

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Software-Defined Everything Market by Verticals (USD million)

7.3.4. Asia Pacific Software-Defined Everything Market by Country (USD million)

7.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1. RoW Software-Defined Everything Market by Technology (USD million)

7.4.2. RoW Software-Defined Everything Market by Services (USD million)

7.4.3. RoW Software-Defined Everything Market by Verticals (USD million)

7.4.4. RoW Software-Defined Everything Market by Sub-region (USD million)

8. Company profiles

8.1. Cisco Systems Inc.

8.2. Dell Inc.

8.3. EMC Corp

8.4. Extreme Networks

8.5. Fujitsu Ltd

8.6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

8.7. IBM Corporation

8.8. Infoblox

8.9. Metaswitch Networks

8.10. NEC Corp

8.11. Pivot 3

8.12. VMware Inc.

