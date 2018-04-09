Research Report Covers the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine  Market 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by product type (tissue engineered, cell based, gene therapy products), application (orthopedic, dermatology, cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, diabetes) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Translational Regenerative Medicine Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Translational Regenerative Medicine Market. According to report the global translational regenerative medicine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Regenerative medicine is a branch of translational research in tissue engineering and molecular biology. Regenerative medicines deal with the process of engineering & replacing human cells, tissues or organs to restore or establish normal function. Regenerative medicines primarily help to restore structure and function of damaged tissues and organs by stimulating body’s own repair mechanism. These medicines are used in wide range of degenerative disorders such as dermatology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular and orthopedic applications.

Market Insights

Rising awareness among people regarding regenerative medicines, increasing government initiative across the globe and growing aging population & healthcare expenditure are considered to be the key factors driving the growth of global translational regenerative medicine market. However, higher cost of research and development and complex government approval processes are major restraints for global regenerative medicine market. Increase in adoption of regenerative medicines and growth in aging population expected to bring new opportunities for growth over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global translational regenerative medicine market covers segments such as, product type and application. On the basis of product type the global translational regenerative medicine market is categorized into tissue engineered products, cell based products and gene therapy products. On the basis of application the global translational regenerative medicine market is categorized into orthopedic, dermatology, cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, diabetes and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global translational regenerative medicine market such as, Anika Therapeutics, Nuvasive, Inc., Orthofix International N.V, MEDIPOST, Athersys, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Vericel Corporation, Novartis, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global translational regenerative medicine market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of translational regenerative medicine market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the translational regenerative medicine market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the translational regenerative medicine market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market

4. Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Product Type

4.1. Tissue Engineered Products

4.2. Cell Based Products

4.3. Gene Therapy Products

5. Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Application

5.1. Orthopedic

5.2. Dermatology

5.3. Cardiovascular

5.4. Neurology

5.5. Oncology

5.6. Diabetes

5.7. Others

6. Global Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Region 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Product Type

6.1.2. North America Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Application

6.1.3. North America Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Product Type

6.2.2. Europe Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Application

6.2.3. Europe Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Product Type

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Application

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Product Type

6.4.2. RoW Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Application

6.4.3. RoW Translational Regenerative Medicine Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Anika Therapeutics

7.2. Nuvasive, Inc.

7.3. Orthofix International N.V

7.4. Medipost

7.5. Athersys, Inc.

7.6. Celgene Corporation

7.7. Vericel Corporation

7.8. Novartis

7.9. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

7.10. Gamida Cell Ltd.

