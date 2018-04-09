Pump Jack Market for Technology worth 3.87 Billion USD by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.11%

Global Pump Jack Market was valued at USD 2.87 Billion for the year 2017. Pump Jack Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% from 2018 to reach USD 3.87 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017. The North America region is also considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. U.S. is the major market in 2017 at country level and it is also further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

Halliburton (U.S.), Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Weatherford International, PLC (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.K.), are some of the top players in the Pump Jack Market with Weatherford International, PLC holding a substantial market share in 2017. Better global reach, at operational level is the main reason for holding this market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

Drivers:

Increasing number of oil fields and simplicity of operation in onshore applications

Restraints:

High maintenance cost

Opportunities:

Introduction of remotely monitoring systems for pump jack activities

Challenges:

High costs for the recovery of oil from wells using pump jack rods

The segmentation done on the basis of well type include Horizontal Well and Vertical Well of which the Vertical Well segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Segmentation done on the basis of Application includes offshore and onshore segment of which onshore segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Get Free Report Sample Report with Full Customization https://www.genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE147

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Pump Jack Manufacturers & Distributors

Research and Consulting organization

Government bodies

End use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy makers and consumers.

By Well Type

Horizontal Well

Vertical Well

By Application

Offshore

Onshore

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Key Market Players

General Electric Company

Halliburton

Weatherford International

Borets International

Schlumberger Limited

Hess Corporation

National Oilwell Varco

Tenaris S.A

Star Hydraulics

Pentag Gears & Oilfield Equipment, Ltd

L S Petrochem Equipment Corporation

Cook Pump Company

(Another brief information of 13 companies will provided in report)

For More Technical Insights https://www.genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/148/26/Pump-Jack-Market

Detailed customization is also available for you. Further, if the report listed above does not meet with your key requirements. Our customized research report will analytically cover the required market information you need which will help you to plan your business decisions.