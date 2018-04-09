Prashant Kumar, appointed as VP of Adhivakta Association

Lucknow 9 April 2018 : Indira Nagar Adhivakta Association in a function held on April 08, 2018 appointed Mr. Prashant Kumar, Advocate as the Vice President of the Association. Mr. Prashant Kumar is a seasoned advocate and apart from handling cases of several multi-national corporations in entire Uttar Pradesh, he has deep interest in social service and believes it as his moral and social responsibility. Mr. Prashant has tried to help the society in any and every way possible whether it is by filing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for scarcity of CNG in Lucknow or distribution of quilts to poor people in winters. It is these qualities of him for which he has been appointed as the Vice President of Indira Nagar Adhivakta Association, which was founded in the year December, 2017 with an aim of bringing all advocates of Indira Nagar and adjoining areas under one roof.

Indira Nagar Adhivakta Association under leadership of Mr. Vivek Kumar Singh, President, Mr. Dilip Srivastava, General Secretary and BJP Councilor and patron Mr. Yogendra Nath Srivastava in just five months of existence has undertaken several activities like arranging for Alaw for poor people sleeping on roads in winters and also held Holi Milan Samaroh on March 16, 2018 in which eleven senior advocates including Mr. Vimal Kumar, Advocate, Mr. Jai Narain Pandey etc. were felicitated and honoured. The Association in the coming months aims to organize blood donation camp and health checkup camp for Advocates and intends to bring scheme to fund books of young students studying law who are from financially weaker background. President Mr. Vikek Kumar Singh, Advocate also announced that soon the Association shall be providing medi-claim policy of upto one lakh rupees for all the members of the Association so that it can be of help in case of any medical emergency .

Along with appointment of Prashant, the newly appointed office bearers of the Association were also distributed certificates. The certificates to the newly appointed members were distributed by senior advocate Mr. Anjani Kumar Srivastava and Mr. Rajendra Nath Srivastava. The program was chaired by the President of Association Mr. Vivek Kumar Singh, Advocate and was hosted by General Secretary and BJP Councilor Mr. Dilip Srivastava, Advocate.

Other notable members present in the function were patron Mr. Yogendra Nath Srivastava, Treasurer Mr. Lavlesh Gupta, vice president Joginder Lal, Upendra Pratap Singh, Pramila Mishra, Sanjiv Yadav, Anurag Srivastava, Organizing Secretary Mr. D.P. Singh, Joint Secretary Mr. Rohit Shankar, Mr. Rahul Sharma, Ms. Kadambini Lal Srivastava, Mr. Anoop Tripathi, Advocate etc.