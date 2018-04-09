Poppy Seeds Market Trends, And Forecasts (2017–2022)

The Global Poppy Seeds Market was worth USD xx billion in 2017 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2022. Poppy Seed is an oilseed which is obtained from the poppy plant. These tiny kidney-shaped seeds have been harvested from dried seed pods by many civilizations for thousands of years. It is still widely used in many countries, where it is legally grown and sold in shops.

Poppy seed, derived from dry fruits of the poppy plant have a pleasant and nutty taste, the seeds are rice in nutrition and are used as a condiment in cooking. Poppy seeds are popularly used as dressing oil and condiment. Poppy seeds are widely used in bakery products owing to its crunchy texture and unique flavour. Despite the toxic alkaloids present in opium poppy, it is safe to use as food as it has negligible quantities of these toxic alkaloids. The outer husk of poppy seeds is a good source of dietary fibre and contain various minerals like calcium, iron, copper, potassium, manganese, zinc and magnesium, which makes it a very powerful food ingredient.

The key driving factors of global Poppy Seeds market is the increasing popularity of poppy based bakery products, which has a significant effect on the demand of poppy seeds. In some countries, the poppy seeds are used as a filling. Now the poppy seeds are commonly added to puddings, bagels, cakes and tarts. This is driving demand for poppy seeds market. Apart for its use as a flavouring and dressing ingredient, the seeds are also used as dietary supplements to improve sleep cycle, it is marketed towards people who seem to suffer from anxiety‚ sleeplessness‚ and stress. In the recent past the botanical/herbal supplements have witnessed an upsurge in the market, which can be attributed to the heightened consumer trust in herbal supplements. Poppy seeds has also benefited from this growing demand in herbal based products and is estimated to grow in demand in terms of both volume and value.

The global Poppy Seeds market is segmented based on form into dried seeds, powder and oil. Powder form has the largest share in the segment. By application, the market is divided into food and cosmetics & personal care. The food segment is further divided into bakery and sauces & condiments. By distribution channel, the market is divided into direct sales and indirect sales. Indirect segment is further divided into specialty stores, modern trade, online retail and other retail formats. In developed countries, supermarkets and hypermarkets usually have the largest market share.

The Global Poppy Seeds market is divided based on geography into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Asia Pacific has the leading market for Poppy Seeds in the world, which is followed by Europe and North America regions. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing cultivation as a commercial crop in countries like India.

Some of the major players in the market are Solo Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Bio Nutrition Inc., Olivenation LLC., Woodland Foods among others

