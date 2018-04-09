Opportunities for the global aerospace accumulator market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace accumulator market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft. The global aerospace accumulator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing aircraft delivery, increasing demand for wide body aircraft, and increasing demand for metal bellow accumulators in new aircraft and aircraft variants.

In this market, there are three major product types: piston accumulators, metal bellows accumulators, and bladder accumulators. Lucintel forecasts that the metal bellows accumulator segment is expected to be the largest of the global aerospace accumulator market. Metal bellows accumulators are maintenance free, so they are replacing piston accumulators. On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel predicts that metal bellows accumulator is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within aircraft type, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. Commercial aircraft are the largest in size, so they require larger accumulators that are costlier than any other type of aircraft.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high demand for newer aircraft and the ongoing replacement of an aging fleet. Aircraft accumulator demand is directly proportional to aircraft delivery.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in aircraft manufacturing.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the use of composites as outer cover in steel accumulator for weight reduction and maintenance free accumulators to reduce maintenance costs. Parker Hannifin, Eaton Corporation, Triumph Group, Inc., Senior Aerospace, HYDAC Technology, and APPH Group are among the major suppliers of aerospace accumulators.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aerospace accumulator market by aircraft type, product type, material type, and region and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Accumulator Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace accumulator market by aircraft type, product type, material type, and region as follows:

By Product Type (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2011 to 2022):

• Piston accumulator

• Metal bellows accumulator

• Bladder accumulator

By Aircraft Type (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2011 to 2022):

• Commercial aircraft

• Regional aircraft

• General aviation

• Helicopter

• Military aircraft

By Material Type (Value ($ million) 2016):

• Steel

• Hybrid

By Region (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

This 107-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Aerospace Report, Defense Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Matrix.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the aerospace accumulator market by product type (Piston, Metal Bellows, and Bladder), aircraft type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), material type (steel and hybrid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products in this area and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?