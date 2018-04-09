National Small Business Fair By Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX/2018: Being a member of a chamber of commerce helps businesses accelerate their growth by giving the members a chance to attend various events and seminars.

Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce is organizing one such spectacular event on April 21, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM CST. The event will be held at the Vive Les Arts Theatre. It will provide a platform for small businesses to exhibit their products and services.

Considering that the event will be outdoor one, members will be required to bring their tents, tables and chairs. A registration fee of $25 will be charged from any vendor who wishes to set up a stall. The total amount will be refunded to the vendors who set up their stall on time and are present till end of the event. It should be noted that this amount shall not be refunded for registrations that take place after April 18, 2018. However, the registration expires on April 20, 2018.

The event is open to the public and also consumers will not be charged any fees. It is a great opportunity for chamber members to market their business.

The aim of the National Small Business Fair is to show appreciation to small businesses and encourage those starting up to share their ideas with others at the event and take some vital lessons back home. Such events give members a chance to unwind and interact with other chamber members and community leaders. It can also be seen as a way of serving the community by providing valuable products and services.

For more information about the National Small Business Fair, feel free to call at (254) 526-9551. You can also pay a visit at One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541 or log on to http://killeenchamber.com/