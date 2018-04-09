Mobile Money Market-Segmented by Type, Application and Geography – Trends and Forecasts 2018 to 2026

‘

This research study on the Global Mobile Money Market offers detailed and insightful information on major regional markets and related sub-markets. The information is gathered via both, but not limited to, extensive secondary research and primary research. The major secondary data sources referred for collecting information include industry journals, white papers, databases, company reports, and up-to-date press releases among others. The study also comprises factors driving and inhibiting the development of mobile money market. The key opportunity areas and trends prevalent in this market are also been compiled in this study. The current size of this market and its predicted market size by the end of forecast period have been highlighted through this study.

The report has been studied in terms of key market segments and sub-segments. The information on currently leading market segments and sub-segments and the reasons for this growth have been emphasized in the scope of this study. An extensive analysis of mobile money market has been encapsulated on the basis of estimations of key market segments in the forecast horizon. In addition, the technological developments that took place in the market and those predicted to take place in coming years have also been outlined through this study.

The projections presented in this study on mobile money market have been made by analyzing market’s future potential and prevalent trends. The market’s growth in various geographies has been studied in detail under this report. The top regions in this market and the reasons for the growth in that particular region have been outlined in the report. Further, the report presents competitive landscape of the mobile money market, covering information on the market share/positioning analysis of leading players in the market. Under this section, the prime strategies of key players, their strengths and weaknesses, and contributions in market growth are discussed. These players are also evaluated on the basis of attributes such as revenue, gross, product overview, and contact information.

The major market segments of global mobile money market are as below:

Market by Mode of Transaction

NFC/smart card

Direct mobile billing

Mobile web

SMS

STK

Mobile apps

IVRS

Others

Market by Nature of Payment

Person to person

Person to business

Business to person

Business to business

Market by Location of Payment

Remote payments

Proximity payments

Market by Type of Purchase

Airtime transfers

Money transfers

Merchandise

Travel

Digital products

Market by Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Media and entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Travel and hospitality

Transportation and logistics

Energy and utilities

Others

Market by Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of MEA

Market Players

Key players in the global mobile money market are focusing on key market strategies including mergers and acquisitions along with collaboration and partnerships with local players in order to strengthen their market reach and presence and to empower their goodwill in the ever competitive market. Some of the players in the global mobile money market include Bango.net Limited, Dwolla, Inc., Boku, Inc., Judo Payments, Fortumo OÜ, Square, Inc., Paypal, Inc. (PayPal Holdings, Inc.), WePay, Inc. and Stripe among others.

