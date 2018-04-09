Machine Learning Market To Perceive Thriving Accruals By 2022 With A Striking CAGR

Machine Learning Market – Overview:

Machine Learning is a part of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that grants computers the capability to learn without being detailed programmed. It mainly focuses on the advancement of the computers programs that can be switch when exposed to new data. It helps the computer to find the hidden insights without being explicitly programmed where to look. It has multiple uses in today’s technology market concerning with safety and security such as face detection, face recognition, Image classification, Speech recognition, antivirus , Google, antispam, genetic, signal diagnosing , whether forecast and many more.

The machine learning report can be segmented into submarket such as by components, by enterprise application, by organization size and by region. The components of machine learning can be segmented as software tools, Cloud and web-based Application Programming Interface (APIs) and others such as model validator, decision report/predictor/training, and report storage. The software tools is further subdivided into data storage & archiving and modelling & processing.

The global Machine Learning Market is poised for growth during the forecast period of 2018-2022. Last year i.e. in 2017, the evaluated value of the market was around USD 1.35 million. By the end of the forecast period the market is expected to earn USD 8.54 million. The market is anticipated to grow at a jaw-dropping CAGR of 43.9%.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Machine Learning Market are – Google Inc. (U.S.), Facebook (U.S), ,IBM Watson (U.S.), Baidu (China), Apple (U.S), Microsoft (U.S.), Cisco(U.S.), Wipro(India), and Nuance Communications(U.S.) , Amazon (U.S) , Intel (U.S.).

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Machine Learning market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid advancements in computer programs across different industries has driven the market of Machine Learning in North America closely followed by Europe. European region is expected to dominate in the Machine Learning market by the forecast period owing to fast emerging of startups which mainly focus on innovation and commercialization of machine intelligence technologies. London is Europe’s startup center, mixing capital, proximity to markets, and world-class research hubs. The Asia-Pacific region, though, is expected to emerge as a lucrative market.

December 2017, Apple commits ‘Turi Create’ machine learning development tool to GitHub. The company claims a new machine learning framework designed to help developers build machine learning models that can be parlayed into apps running on its major operating systems. Turi Create is designed to assist in the development and deployment of machine models, enabling the developers to add recommendations, object detection, image classification, image similarity or activity classification to their app, among other assets. This framework can be used to create a system that can recommend things based on its learning from the surrounding, image classification, image similarity, object detection, text classification and activity classification. All of these capabilities can enable many industries like automotive, media & entertainment and education to classify, implement and conclude things in a better way.

December, 2017, AI, Machine Learning to Be Used by Hackers in 2018: Symantec. Tech giant Symantec claims that cybercriminals will use the artificial intelligence and machine learning to explore weaker, victim networks. Additionally, the internet of things (IoT) devices will be hijacked and used in the distributed denial of service (DDos) attacks. The security tech giant also claimed that 2018 will see artificial intelligence vs. artificial intelligence in a cyber-security context, as in 2017, it had seen massive DDos attacks using hundreds of IoT devices across homes and offices. However, the advancement in machine learning is going to be a major driving factor for the growth of this market in terms of tackling with the security concerns by machines while adopting learning.

December, 2017, NVIDIA Introduces Titan V for Machine Learning Acceleration on the PC. In the past TITAN targeted gamers (TITAN X) or machine learning scientists (TITAN XP). NVIDIA, at the annual NIPS (Neural Information Processing Systems) conference announced the introduction of its new “TITAN V” PC GPU. TITAN V is targeted at machine learning scientists. TITAN V’s 21.1 billion transistors are capable of delivering 110 teraflops of performance. This immense amount of performance makes the TITAN V ideally suited for users looking to explore computational processing for scientific simulation and other deep learning/AI applications on their desktop PCs

