LSoft Launches Version 17 of Active@ File Recovery

January 30, 2018 – LSoft is proud to announce the latest edition of Active@ File Recovery, one of the world’s leading data-recovery solutions. Build 17 of the popular software introduces many improvements ranging from minor tweaks to improved functions such as better signatures for different file types. It makes it easier and quicker than ever to get back what you’ve lost, whether due to an accident, failing hardware or even a malicious software attack.

To make it easier for you to get back the files you’ve lost intact, the new version provides new predefined file signatures for Microsoft SQL Server Databases (MDF) and Virtual Hard Drive Files (VHXD). Furthermore, support for the latest Microsoft ReFS file system has been added along with improved support for virtual disk arrays, damaged drives and file systems like Linux/Unix JFS and XFS. Active@ File Recovery can also get back data from ReFS systems using non-standard sector sizes.

Active@ File Recovery is best used as soon as you’ve noticed that you’ve lost important data. This is because another file copy operating may eventually overwrite the original data which, for a while, will lie hidden on the drive even after emptying the Recycle Bin or formatting the drive. That’s why the software comes with its own self-contained boot environment so that you don’t need to risk any further damage to the deleted data. The new version comes with Ultimate and Professional packages as well.

If you’re ready to get started, visit http://www.file-recovery.com today.