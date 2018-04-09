Enterprises are aligning their operational technology and IT infrastructure to spearhead their innovations in digital business in the years to come. For this to happen, operations and infrastructure professionals, in general, need to keep an eye out on these IT Trends in 2018.

Data Centre Development in 2018

The latest development within the Data Centre space that is going to grow in 2018 is Data Center as a Service (DCaaS). DCaaS is whereby an offsite physical data centre is rented by clients to utilise the networking, servers, computing resources, and storage owned by the DCaaS provider.

More computational power is going to be sold by Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Most big companies will still have an on-site setup, but they are going to focus on how to leverage the power of off-premise, on-premise, non-cloud and cloud architectures.

The on-premise interconnection fabric is going to change into a dynamic, distributed and software-defined fabric. This will open new possibilities through the ability to manage, monitor and distribute workloads as the need arises, or provision WAN and LAN services using an API.

Cloud Computing Development in 2018

The Cisco survey indicated that cloud storage would increase in data centres that are available online, a record total of 370 EB. It is expected that the global storage capacity will shift to 600 EB and increase to 1.1ZB. When this happens, you should expect improved internet connectivity in speed and quality. Players in the internet connectivity space are expected to provide 5G networks to meet this need in 2018.

Virtualisation Development in 2018

There has been a growing adoption of virtualisation in the mainstream space to the point that it is a mature technology. This is characterised by the shift from VDI to DaaS which eventually resulted in ITaaS. In 2018, there is going to be widespread adoption of HCI referred to as Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, that will be used to scale the deployments of cloud technology. We are also going to see the development of VDI to make performance management of dynamic workloads much simpler. The cost of virtualisation will also decrease in 2018 allowing for commoditisation of hardware.

AI Development in 2018

There is going to be a continued adoption in 2018 of AI in inventory management, pricing, advertising, warehouses and delivery. Businesses will invest heavily in processes, tools, and skills to exploit the techniques and systems that are enhanced by AI. We are going to see apps, services, and applications incorporating some level of AI. Developments in businesses like self-driving cars, Face ID technology, Google/Siri/Alexa assistant and Watson an IBM development have shown us how progressive AI is becoming. We are also going to see more events in IP Law and Narrow Artifical Intelligence.

Internet of Things (IoT) Development in 2018

Close to 5 trillion pounds will be spent on IoT solutions in the next 5 years. This has been fueled by the adoption of tablets, smart-phones, and gadgets that are connected to the internet. One of the most significant impacts that IoT will have is in retail. Companies are going to use IoT in innovative ways to manage theft, track inventory and get in front of customers.

Enterprise Software Development in 2018

Research reported that the size of the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market in the mobile enterprise market would get to a massive 52.8 billion by 2021. There is an ongoing trend in Enterprise Mobility Management that is becoming common. This has led to growth in the number of business apps that are being imported into mobile devices. Further development of business apps is set to grow, just like in consumer apps; business apps will be developed more in the years to come to accommodate business processes in our enterprise environments. Employees are using different devices to get work done. Therefore, there will be an increase in enterprise apps that support different operating systems and platforms to streamline productivity.

In short

Businesses need to factor in these technological trends in their business decisions and innovation strategies, or they risk losing business to competitors who actualise these trends. The future is bright in technology, and complex processes are becoming more straightforward as we go by.

Imran is a Senior Project Manager – Helping Global/Pan European FTSE 500 companies deliver multi-million-pound IT Transformation Projects. Supporting high-profile and complex strategic change covering Digital and IT Infrastructure. Outside of work and since 2009, Imran has been publishing free articles to help organisations and professionals keep up to date with Project Management, Technology and Innovation trends through his blog CALLTHEPM.COM