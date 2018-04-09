Infrared Imaging Market to reach a market size of $7.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Infrared Imaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global Infrared Imaging Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Long-Wave Infrared Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Mid-Wave Infrared Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Shortwave Infrared Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Flir Systems, Inc., Fortive (Fluke Corporation) and Leonardo DRS are the forerunners in the Infrared Imaging market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Infrared Imaging Market
Infrared Imaging Market Size
The Security & Surveillance market holds the largest market share in Global Infrared Imaging Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Monitoring & Inspection market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Detection market would garner market size of $1,706.4 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Military & Defense market holds the largest market share in Global Infrared Imaging Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Oil & Gas market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Infrared Imaging Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Flir Systems, Inc., Fortive (Fluke Corporation), Sensors Unlimited, Leonardo DRS, Axis Communications AB, Xenics, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., New Imaging Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, and Sofradir.
Global Infrared Imaging Market Size Segmentation
By Wavelength
Long-Wave Infrared
Mid-Wave Infrared
Shortwave Infrared
Near Infrared
By Application
Security & Surveillance
Monitoring & Inspection
Detection
By Technology
Cooled Infrared Imaging
UnCooled Infrared Imaging
By Vertical
Military & Defense
Aerospace
Automotive
Healthcare
Food & Beverages
Oil & Gas
Civil Infrastructure
Scientific Research
Others
By Geography
North America Infrared Imaging Market Size
US Infrared Imaging Market Size
Canada Infrared Imaging Market Size
Mexico Infrared Imaging Market Size
Rest of Global Infrared Imaging Market Size
Europe Infrared Imaging Market
Germany Infrared Imaging Market
UK Infrared Imaging Market
France Infrared Imaging Market
Russia Infrared Imaging Market
Spain Infrared Imaging Market
Italy Infrared Imaging Market
Rest of Europe Infrared Imaging Market
Asia Pacific Infrared Imaging Market
China Infrared Imaging Market
Japan Infrared Imaging Market
India Infrared Imaging Market
South Korea Infrared Imaging Market
Singapore Infrared Imaging Market
Malaysia Infrared Imaging Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Infrared Imaging Market
LAMEA Infrared Imaging Market
Brazil Infrared Imaging Market
Argentina Infrared Imaging Market
UAE Infrared Imaging Market
Saudi Arabia Infrared Imaging Market
South Africa Infrared Imaging Market
Nigeria Infrared Imaging Market
Rest of LAMEA Infrared Imaging Market
Companies Profiled
Flir Systems, Inc.
Fortive (Fluke Corporation)
Sensors Unlimited
Leonardo DRS
Axis Communications AB
Xenics
Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.
New Imaging Technologies
Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
Sofradir
