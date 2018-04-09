Infrared Imaging Market to reach a market size of $7.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Infrared Imaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global Infrared Imaging Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Long-Wave Infrared Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Mid-Wave Infrared Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Shortwave Infrared Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Flir Systems, Inc., Fortive (Fluke Corporation) and Leonardo DRS are the forerunners in the Infrared Imaging market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Infrared Imaging Market

Infrared Imaging Market Size

The Security & Surveillance market holds the largest market share in Global Infrared Imaging Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Monitoring & Inspection market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Detection market would garner market size of $1,706.4 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Military & Defense market holds the largest market share in Global Infrared Imaging Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Oil & Gas market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.6% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/infrared-imaging-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Infrared Imaging Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Flir Systems, Inc., Fortive (Fluke Corporation), Sensors Unlimited, Leonardo DRS, Axis Communications AB, Xenics, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., New Imaging Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, and Sofradir.

