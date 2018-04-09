Increasing Demand for Clean Label Ingredients to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Insect Clean Label Ingredients Market

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market was valued at USD 29.4 Billion for the year 2017. Cargill (U.S.), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S) are some of the top manufacturer in the Clean Label Ingredients Market with highest market share was held by Cargill (U.S.) in 2017.

Better global reach, both at production and at an operational level are the main reasons for holding this highest market share for Cargill. New product launches and growing research and development expenditures to address changing demand of end users in recent years are also driving this market. Organic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition were adopted by these top manufacturers in recent years has provided comprehensive market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain.

Clean Label Ingredients Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% from 2018 to reach USD 49.6 Billion by the year 2023. European region holds the major market share whereas Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. Developed countries such as China, U.S. and other developing countries in the Asia Pacific region are further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

Drivers:

Increasing number organic product launches is driving the demand

Growing EU and FDA regulations on maintaining the food quality standard

Restraints:

Comparatively high price for clean label ingredients

Sustaining the taste developed by artificial ingredients over the years

Opportunities:

The Gluten-Free Claims in the new product launches has increased across regions especially in the U.S and Europe.

Changing lifestyle in the untapped emerging market pose an opportunity for producers

Challenges:

Booming consumer inclination for allergen-free processed food poses a challenge for the manufacturer.

Estimating the demand to cater production capacity

Economical and uninterrupted Raw material supply for the production

The natural flour segment is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecasted period. With the increasing popularity and varied application base in bakery, confectionary, packaged foods demand natural flour applications are helping this market to grow.

Natural colors segment is projected to be the fastest growing market in the forecasted period with the growing concern on the artificial color usage in the food item.

On the other hand, Processed Foods & Ready Meals application types for this market is expected to hold the highest market share and the snacks application-based food to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for new and innovative product launches.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Organic, Gluten Free, Natural ingredients Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers

Natural Color & Flavor raw material Suppliers

Food Preservatives & Sweetener Suppliers

Food Processing & Food Manufacturers

Research and Consulting organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End-use industries

Regulatory bodies

By Type

Natural Flavors

Natural Colors

Flours

Malt

Fruits ingredients

Starch & Sweeteners

By Application

Food

Beverages

By Formulation

Dry

Liquid

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Key Market Players

Cargill

Kerry Group PLC

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Groupe Limagrain

Chr. Hansen A/S

Brisan

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(A brief overview of another 13 companies is also provided)

