Increasing Demand for Clean Label Ingredients to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Insect Clean Label Ingredients Market

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market was valued at USD 29.4 Billion for the year 2017. Cargill (U.S.), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S) are some of the top manufacturer in the Clean Label Ingredients Market with highest market share was held by Cargill (U.S.) in 2017.
Better global reach, both at production and at an operational level are the main reasons for holding this highest market share for Cargill. New product launches and growing research and development expenditures to address changing demand of end users in recent years are also driving this market. Organic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition were adopted by these top manufacturers in recent years has provided comprehensive market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain.
Clean Label Ingredients Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% from 2018 to reach USD 49.6 Billion by the year 2023. European region holds the major market share whereas Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. Developed countries such as China, U.S. and other developing countries in the Asia Pacific region are further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.
Drivers:
Increasing number organic product launches is driving the demand
Growing EU and FDA regulations on maintaining the food quality standard
Restraints:
Comparatively high price for clean label ingredients
Sustaining the taste developed by artificial ingredients over the years
Opportunities:
The Gluten-Free Claims in the new product launches has increased across regions especially in the U.S and Europe.
Changing lifestyle in the untapped emerging market pose an opportunity for producers
Challenges:
Booming consumer inclination for allergen-free processed food poses a challenge for the manufacturer.
Estimating the demand to cater production capacity
Economical and uninterrupted Raw material supply for the production
The natural flour segment is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecasted period. With the increasing popularity and varied application base in bakery, confectionary, packaged foods demand natural flour applications are helping this market to grow.
Natural colors segment is projected to be the fastest growing market in the forecasted period with the growing concern on the artificial color usage in the food item.
On the other hand, Processed Foods & Ready Meals application types for this market is expected to hold the highest market share and the snacks application-based food to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for new and innovative product launches.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Organic, Gluten Free, Natural ingredients Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers
Natural Color & Flavor raw material Suppliers
Food Preservatives & Sweetener Suppliers
Food Processing & Food Manufacturers
Research and Consulting organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
End-use industries
Regulatory bodies
By Type
Natural Flavors
Natural Colors
Flours
Malt
Fruits ingredients
Starch & Sweeteners
By Application
Food
Beverages
By Formulation
Dry
Liquid
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
Key Market Players
Cargill
Kerry Group PLC
E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Tate & Lyle PLC
Ingredion Incorporated
Groupe Limagrain
Chr. Hansen A/S
Brisan
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(A brief overview of another 13 companies is also provided)
