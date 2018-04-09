In-Car Infotainment Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

In-Car Infotainment systems assist the driver of car with entertainment, information and communication. This system is equipped with advance technology like sensor, GPS and even with internet which can assist the driver in the way they need. . This market has seen tremendous opportunities in the upcoming years as the demand for the luxury cars are increasing.

Europe accounts for the highest market share for In-Car Infotainment Market as the spending on luxury cars in European countries are high. Currently Europe accounts for High of market share which is expected to grow at US High million by the end of forecasted period. North America stand as second biggest market due to the favorable conditions of automotive industry and advantage of technology. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with the CAGR of High which has been valued at US High million in the year. Increasing demand for cars in the Asian countries are the major factor driving the market in Asia-Pacific Region?

Key players:

Volkswagen Group (Germany),

Ford Motor (U.S.),

General Motors Company (U.S.),

Harman International Industries (U.S.),

Denso Corporation (Japan),

Fujitsu Ten Limited (Japan),

Visteon Corporation (U.S.),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

BMW (Germany),

Delphi Automotive (UK).

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Components: Hardware (Display Units, Audio Units) & Software

Segmentation by Vehicle Type: Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) among others.

Segmentation by Connectivity : V2V, Mobile, and Voice control among others.

Segmentation by Installation: OEM and Aftermarket.

Regional Analysis:

The market of Car Infotainment has been valued at US High million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US High million by the end of forecasted period with the CAGR of High.

Industry News

In August 2016, Ford Motor announced the performance improvement of radio receivers with dual radio reception systems.

In August 2016, Harman International Industries announced that AT&T selected Harman’s TCU (Telematics Control Unit) for its mobile broadband accelerator program

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global In-Car Infotainment Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of In-Car Infotainment Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global In-Car Infotainment Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the In-Car infotainment market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by components, by vehicle type, by connectivity, by installation and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global In-Car Infotainment Market

