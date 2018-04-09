HVAC Systems Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Systems Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Systems Market by application (Automotive, Commercial, industrial and residential), Equipment Type (Heating, Ventilation, Cooling), Implementation Type (New Construction, and Retrofit Building) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Systems Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Systems Market. Global HVAC systems market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 5.5% and 5.9% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are mechanical systems which impart thermal comfort as well as quality air in a particular indoor space. HVAC systems control the environmental conditions in the working space by cooling or cooling. HVAC systems filter air, controls moisture and temperature as per predetermined requirements.HVAC systems remove airborne contaminants, improve the odor and infuse fresh air into the space. Boilers, centralized air conditioners, chillers, coolers, cooling towers, furnaces, heat pumps, packaged systems, rooftop units, unitary air-conditioners and unitary heaters are some of the major HVAC systems used for commercial, residential, and industrial purposes. Forced air and radiant are two major types of heating systems with furnace or heat pump as sources for heat. Ventilation is a process by which outdoor air is brought into the building and circulated and exhausted to the atmosphere by natural or mechanical means. Meanwhile, air conditioner dehumidifies and cools the air while it passes through cold coil surfaces. Heat exchangers are now widely used as part of HVAC systems for heat recovery and thereby improving the energy efficiency, with significant reduction in energy consumption. Modern HVAC systems include software systems for scheduling, setting predetermined conditions, managing and monitoring the functioning of the equipment.

Global warming induced change in climate in various regions drive the demand for HVAC systems, as the extreme weather conditions affect the human comfort and productivity. Technological advancements are anticipated to drive the growth of the global HVAC market, as new applications emerge in commercial, industrial and residential sectors. The preference for smart homes among customers who look for energy efficient homes is expected to drive the growth of the HVAC systems during the forecast period. Tax credit programs and regulations aimed at promoting energy efficient systems are expected to enhance the demand for HVAC systems. Globally, increasing investments in the construction sector such as real estate and infrastructure is expected to generate demand for HVAC systems, as the buildings require modern energy efficient solutions for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning. The stability in the automobile industry is expected to drive the demand for HVAC systems, as customers prefer to have air-conditioning or heating systems in their vehicles, depending upon the local weather conditions. Increasing demand for up gradation or refurbishment of the old ones with energy efficient HVAC systems for meeting new regulations and standards are expected to enhance the growth of the global HVAC systems market. Cooling equipment segment dominate the global HVAC systems market, as there is more demand for air-conditioning and other cooling applications. Condensing boilers segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2017-2023, as they are far more energy efficient and cause less emissions.

Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global HVAC systems market include Daikin Industries Ltd, Electrolux AB, Johnson Controls Inc, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, LG Electronics, Lennox International, Mitsubishi Electric, Nortek Inc,Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics, United Technologies Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global HVAC Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Macro Indicator and Factor Analysis

3.5. Demographic Factor Analysis by Regions

3.5.1. North America (NAFTA)

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. South America

3.6. Competitive Landscape in the HVAC Systems Market

4. IGR- Snapshots

4.1. Global HVAC Systems Market by Application

4.2. Global HVAC Systems Market by Equipment Type

4.3. Global HVAC Systems Market by Implementation Type

4.4. Global HVAC Systems Market by Software & Service

4.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

5. Global HVAC Systems Market Analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Automotive

5.2. Commercial

5.3. Industrial

5.4. Residential

6. Global HVAC Systems Market Analysis, by Equipment Type (USD million)2017 – 2023

6.1 Heating

6.1.1 Boiler

6.1.2 Furnace

6.1.3 Heat Pump

6.1.4 Unitary Heater

6.1.5 Others

6.2 Ventilation

6.2.1 Air Filter

6.2.2 Air Purifier

6.2.3 Dehumidifier

6.2.4 Humidifier

6.2.5 Ventilation Fan

6.2.6 Others

6.3 Cooling

6.3.1 Cooler

6.3.2 Cooling Tower

6.3.3 Chiller

6.3.4 Room Air-Conditioner

6.3.5 Unitary Air-Conditioner

7. Global HVAC Systems Market Analysis, by Implementation Type (USD million)2017 – 2023

7.1 New Construction

7.2 Retrofit Building

7.3 Others

8. Global HVAC Systems Market Analysis, by Software & Service (USD million)2017 – 2023

8.1. Software

8.1.1 Heat Load Calculation Software

8.1.2 Design Software

8.1.3 Scheduling Software

8.1.4 Service Software

8.1.5 Others

8.2 Service

8.2.1 Installation

8.2.2 Maintenance & Repair

9. Global HVAC Systems Market Analysis, Regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America HVAC Systems Market by Application (USD million)

9.1.2. North America HVAC Systems Market by Equipment Type (USD million)

9.1.3. North America HVAC Systems Market by Implementation Type (USD million)

9.1.4. North America HVAC Systems Market by Software & Service (USD million)

9.1.5. North America HVAC Systems Market by Country (USD million)

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe HVAC Systems Market by Application (USD million)

9.2.2. Europe HVAC Systems Market by Equipment Type USD million)

9.2.3. Europe HVAC Systems Market by Implementation (USD million)

9.2.4. Europe HVAC Systems Market by Software & Service (USD million)

9.2.5. Europe HVAC Systems Market by Country (USD million)

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.1. Asia Pacific HVAC Systems Market by Application (USD million)

9.3.2. Asia Pacific HVAC Systems Market by Equipment Type(USD million)

9.3.3. Asia Pacific HVAC Systems Market by Implementation (USD million)

9.3.4. Asia Pacific HVAC Systems Market by Software & Service (USD million)

9.3.5. Asia Pacific HVAC Systems Market by Country (USD million)

9.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

9.4.1. RoW HVAC Systems Market by Additive Type (USD million)

9.4.2. RoW HVAC Systems Market by Equipment Type(USD million)

9.4.3. RoW HVAC Systems Market by Implementation (USD million)

9.4.4. RoW HVAC Systems Market by Software & Service(USD million)

9.4.5. RoW HVAC Systems Market by Sub-region (USD million)

10. Company profiles

10.1. Daikin Industries Ltd

10.2. Electrolux AB

10.3. Johnson Controls Inc

10.4. Ingersoll-Rand Plc

10.5. LG Electronics

10.6. Lennox International

10.7. Mitsubishi Electric

10.8. Nortek Inc

10.9. Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd

10.10. Samsung Electronics

10.11. United Technologies Corporation

10.12. Whirlpool Corporation

