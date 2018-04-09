Global Natural Functional Food Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 8.5% during the period 2017-2023

Market Definition:

Functional food offers extra micronutrients, which include vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and other essential elements. They are the medicated foods, which helps to enhance immunity systems and minimizes the chances of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac diseases, cancer, obesity, and others. Natural functional food is prepared and processed without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides and does not contain any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Natural functional food has to meet the strict standards set by the regulatory bodies to state that all the ingredients used are 100% organic certified.

Market Scenario:

The global natural functional food market has been witnessing an impressive growth over the last few years. Increasing consciousness among consumers regarding their food habit & proper diet is one of the significant drivers for the rising growth of natural functional food products. Also, the demand for the dairy products is increasing gradually. Dairy product manufacturers are focusing on fortifying their products to differentiate from their competitors, which, in turn, has escalated the sales of natural functional food. Furthermore, increasing consumer inclination towards the natural food ingredients instead of the synthetic food additives that is expected to create a positive impact on the sales of natural functional food during the forecast period. Natural functional food are expensive. However, increasing per capita disposable income of the consumer is expected to fuel the sales of natural functional food products over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global natural functional food market are General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Danone SA (France), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Kraft Heinz Foods Company (U.S.), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Key Findings

Asia Pacific dominates the natural functional food market followed by North America

Asia Pacific accounts for approximately 35% of the market share in the natural functional food market and is expected to witness above average growth rate during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Intended Audience

Natural functional food manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Segments

Natural functional food have been segmented on the basis of product types, which comprises of carotenoids, dietary fibers, minerals, fatty acids, vitamins, and prebiotics & probiotics.

Natural functional food market has been segmented on the basis of applications, which comprises of bakery & cereals, dairy products, frozen & chilled foods, soy products, and others.

Natural functional food market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as store based and non-store based. Store based distribution channel has been sub-segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global natural functional food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for natural functional food in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increasing per capita disposable income in the developing economies such as China, India & the Association of South East Asian Nations countries, and rising consumer awareness regarding the natural functional food products during the forecast period. Also, the manufacturers of natural functional food are emphasizing on the various promotional activities in the developing nations of Asia Pacific, which, in turn, will boost the sales of natural functional food in this region during the forecast period 2017-2023. Also, organized retail industry is witnessing a massive growth in the developing nations of Asia Pacific region, which is one of the major drivers for the rising growth of natural functional food in this region.

