Glenlake Dental Care Offers Dental Services and Online Patient Education

Glenlake Dental Care offers online patient education to help its patients practice good oral hygiene, on top of a comprehensive list of dental services for patients in Cook County, Illinois.

[GLENVIEW, 4/9/2018]—In an effort to help other people achieve good oral health, Glenlake Dental Care’s website focuses on both online patient education and its offered services. The patient education section informs viewers on how to care for their oral hygiene continuously.

Patient Education on Oral Health

Apart from its Glenview-based office, which offers many dental services, Glenlake Dental Care’s website features videos and instructions on how to maintain good oral hygiene outside regular dentist check-ups.

The videos include visualizations of dental issues like decay or periodontal disease, as well as good hygiene habits. Its articles on brushing, flossing, bad breath, eating habits, and others are the ways Glenlake Dental Care gives advice to its patients.

These available videos and articles are in line with Glenlake Dental Care’s promise to provide guidance to its patients as they go through their own respective procedures. These educational videos, complementing Glenlake Dental Care’s services, will help the patients achieve better oral health outside the dental visit.

Comprehensive Dental Services

Glenlake Dental Care offers multiple services to provide better oral health in Cook County. These services include:

• General & Cosmetic Dentistry

• Gum Disease Treatment

• Root Canals

• Dental Implants

• Partial and Full Dentures

• Implant Supported Dentures

• Inlays and Onlays

• Zoom! Whitening

• Veneers

• Invisalign Braces

• Crowns & Bridges

Glenlake Dental Care has been operating for over a decade and its staff members have extensive experience for all their offered services.

About Glenlake Dental Care

Glenlake Dental Care is a dentistry practice based in Glenview, Illinois which offers comprehensive dental services to residents within Cook County. Headed by Dr. Eric Lim, one of the leading dentists in Glenview, Glenlake Dental Care offers different services such as general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, Invisalign, and many more.

Glenlake Dental Care’s staff members are experts in their field, dedicated to providing their clients with healthy oral hygiene.

Visit https://glenlakedentalcare.com/

today to request an appointment.