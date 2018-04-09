Executive Coach Hamid Safaei Debuts New Leadership Book

AMSTELVEEN, NETHERLANDS – APRIL 9, 2018 – Author, coach, consultant, speaker, and personal development expert, Hamid Safaei, announces the release of his newest book, First Class Leadership: How Highly Effective Teams Can Achieve Breakthrough Results. The book provides easy-to-use techniques and strategies that anyone can immediately begin to employ on their journey to becoming a first-class leader.

“The first, and the most important, battle we need to win is the one with our own beliefs,” said Safaei.

Safaei’s book shows readers how to obtain the skills they need or hone the abilities they already possess. Readers will find inspiration and insight garnered from other first-class leaders, provided by trailblazers from around the world who share their personal stories of success and the challenges they’ve overcome to achieve excellence.

Two of the essential leadership qualities every individual must have are trust and belief in themselves.An individual’s background or current circumstances is no impediment to leadership. Safaei provides practical information on how to start from scratch and implement the building blocks of qualities, principles and attitudes (QPA) that every leader utilizes. Individual leadership qualities are critical and knowing how to use those skills within teams and groups is essential.

The author reveals how to attract, select, and motivate average team members to achieve exceptional results. Readers will discover why leadership matters and how to unleash those qualities and abilities in themselves. Safaei addresses topics that include effective communication, building effective teams, and how to inspire others to believe in the leader’s vision.

The tools, methods, strategies, and techniques available from the world-class leader and expert in personal development are appropriate for everyone. Safaei shares the lessons that every great leader has mastered who dreams of being a force for good and change in the world.

About Hamid Safaei

Best known for mentoring on leadership, personal development, and conflict resolution, Hamid Safaei is a certified executive coach who helps leaders, senior managers, and budding entrepreneurs discover and cultivate their potential. He’s led successful business transformation for a number of Fortune Global 500 companies and developed ImOcean Academy, a unique institute where he applies first-class coaching tools and techniques, combined with best practices. He regularly publishes on www.imoceanacademy.com and www.first-class-leadership.com on topics that include leadership, realizing goals and dreams, the Wheel of Life, stress management, target setting, and bringing potential to fruition. Originally from Iran, Hamid Safaei lives in the Netherlands and hopes to achieve breakthrough results in the peace process in the Middle East by 2025.

