Edible Nuts Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2022

Market Definition:

Edible nuts are essential part of healthy diet as they are rich in energy and nutrients such as omega-3, carotenes, manganese, potassium, calcium, iron, palmitoleic acids and B-complex group of vitamins. The trends towards healthy diet is driving the growth of edible nuts market worldwide. Edible nuts are majorly used by the food industry especially in the making of bakery and confectionary products. Along with this increasing use of edible nuts in various food products is further driving the market growth. Advanced cultivation techniques and logistics network across the world is playing a key role in the development of the edible nuts market. Globally this market is expected to grow by 4.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Scenario:

In detail analysis of the market segments and sub-segments Estimating and forecasting market size by product type, form, application and region Analyzing key driving forces which are influencing the market Region level market analysis and market prediction for North America, Europe, Asia, as well as rest of the world (ROW)Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis Competitive landscaping & product positioning Competitive strategy analysis, and mapping of key stakeholders in the market Analysis of past market trends, technologies, and current government regulatory requirements

Key Players

Key players of the edible nuts market are Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), Olam International (Singapore), Diamond Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Mariani Nut Company (U.S.), Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.), Select Harvests (Australia), GNC Global Nut Company AG (Switzerland), and WaterFord Nut Company (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Edible nut market in Asia Pacific region is growing faster than market in North America.

In North America the demand for edible nuts by the food segment is increasing

Intended Audience

Edible nut manufacturers

Confectionery food manufacturers

Bakery food manufacturers

Agriculture industry

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Segments

Edible nuts market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of almonds, hazelnuts, cashew nuts, pistachios, walnuts, peanuts, macadamia, Brazil nuts and others. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into whole, roasted, powder, splits and others. On basis of application, market is divided into bakery and confectionery, breakfast cereals, snacks, flavored drinks, dairy products, butter and spreads and others.

Regional Analysis

Global Edible Nuts Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other parts of the world. Among these Asia Pacific region is dominating the edible nuts market. Globally California is the leading producer of almonds. Vietnam, Nigeria and India are major producers of cashew nuts. European countries like Turkey, Italy and Georgia are contributing more in hazel nuts production compared to other regions of the world.

