Contemporary Furniture Store In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Everyone loves refurbishing their house after some time. If you are looking for contemporary furniture to adorn the look of your home, consider visiting Ashley HomeStore in Killeen, TX. The stores have a huge collection of high quality stylish furniture in a variety of colors and designs.

About The Store

Established in 1985, it is a renowned furniture store that has served the residents of Central Texas for over decades. The store’s core principle is to focus on providing their customers with the best in terms of top quality furniture. The store has fine pieces of contemporary furniture items for every budget and lifestyle.

Contemporary Furniture At The Store

• Living Room Furniture – The store has a large variety of contemporary couches, loveseats, ottomans, recliners, chairs and more seating options for the living room. It’s worth a mention that the recliners at the store are from leading brands. Furniture with smart storage options such as end tables, cabinets, bookcases, etc. are also available.

• Kitchen And Dining Room Furniture – These furniture items comprise of a wide range of simplistic and beautiful tables and chairs. The store also offers storage furniture for the kitchen and dining such as buffets, hutches, dining room servers etc.

• Bedroom Furniture – The store has a rich stock of modern beds, simple headboards, chest of drawers, nightstands, dressers and mirrors to add glory to any bedroom.

• Kid’s Room Furniture – They offer a variety of contemporary furniture for kids in the form of beautifully designed bunk beds, nightstands, book cases with ample storage space, drawers, toy organizers etc.

• Contemporary Pieces Of Home Décor – In addition to furniture, they provide eye catching items of home décor such as beautiful vases, sculptures, artwork, wall art, candle holders, exquisite chandeliers, table lamps, floor lamps, accent salad plates and bowls, mirrors and much more!

Why Choose Them?

• Affordable prices

• Friendly staff

• Great collection

For more information on the furniture offered by Ashley HomeStore, feel free to call at (254) 634 – 5900. You can also pay a visit at 1101 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543 or log on to https://killeenfurniture.com/