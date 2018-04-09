Aseptic Processing Market: Top Key factors that will propel growth in Technology Industry | Latest Trends & Updates 2021

Global Aseptic Processing Market was valued at USD 9.51 Billion for the year 2017. Aseptic Processing Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% from 2018 to reach USD 13.36 Billion by the year 2023. Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share further this region is also considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. Rising preference for eco-friendly packaging in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), SPX FLOW, Inc. (U.S.), IMA S.p.A (Italy) and Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland) are some of the top manufacturers in the Aseptic Processing Market with highest market share was held by Robert Bosch GMBH in 2017. Better global reach, both at production and at an operational level are the main reasons for holding this highest market share for Robert Bosch. Better-quality equipment and improved technology are some of the key market drivers. Further New product launches and growing research and development expenditures to address changing demand of end users in recent years are also driving this market. Strong competition & complexity of the process has hindered new entrants in this market.

Drivers:

Consumer preference for the food products with the higher shelf life

An inclination of end-users towards canned packaging over traditional packaging

Restraints:

Comparatively high price for Aseptic Processing and Packaging material

The requirement to fulfill various regulatory requirements across the region

Opportunities:

Changing lifestyle in the untapped emerging market pose an opportunity for producers

Growing and uncovered nutraceutical market

Challenges:

Recycling of the multi-material packaging with hydra-pulping is difficult

Food Handling, Storage & it’s Maintainance requires heavy investment and skilled labor

The natural flour segment is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecasted period. With the increasing popularity and varied application base in bakery, confectionary, packaged foods demand natural flour applications are helping this market to grow. Natural colors are projected to be the fastest growing market in the forecasted period with the growing concern on the artificial color usage in the food item.

On the other hand, Processed Foods & Ready Meals application types segment are expected to hold the highest market share and the snacks application-based food to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for new and innovative product launches.

Get Free Report Sample Report with Full Customization https://www.genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE150

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Food & Beverages Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Food Processing & Neutraceutical Companies

Raw material suppliers

Providers of the Packaging Materials

Research and Consulting organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End-use industries

Regulatory bodies

By Type

Natural Flavors

Natural Colors

Flours

Malt

Fruits ingredients

Starch & Sweeteners

By Application

Food

Beverages

By Formulation

Dry

Liquid

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Key Market Players

Cargill

Kerry Group PLC

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Groupe Limagrain

Chr. Hansen A/S

Brisan

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(A brief overview of another 13 companies is also provided)

For More Technical Insights https://www.genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/151/27/Aseptic-Processing-Market

Detailed customization is also available for you. Further, if the report listed above does not meet your key requirements. Our customized research report will analytically cover the required market information you need which will help you to plan your business decisions.