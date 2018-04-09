Asahi Kasei Europe presents alkaline-water electrolysis system at Hannover Messe 2018

Düsseldorf, 9 April 2018 – From April 23 – 27, 2018, Asahi Kasei Europe will present its alkaline-water electrolysis system for the production of hydrogen at “Hydrogen + Fuel Cells + Batteries” at Hannover Messe (Hall 27, Booth C69).

The Japanese technology company is a leading supplier of chlor-alkali electrolysis systems, which are used in 126 production sites in 26 countries worldwide. Based on this technology, the company developed an alkaline-water electrolysis system, which features and enables:

-High electricity-to-hydrogen conversion efficiency

-High adaptability to fluctuating power input from renewable energy sources

-Size-adaptability for large scale operations

Asahi Kasei presentations of its alkaline-water electrolysis system

On Tuesday, April 24, Dr. Mutsuhiro Maruyama, General Manager of the Clean Energy Project at Asahi Kasei Europe, will explain about Asahi Kasei”s electrolyser technology at the Public Forum, starting at 1:40pm (Hall 27).

On Wednesday, April 25, Dr. Masami Takenaka, Managing Director of the Clean Energy Project at Asahi Kasei Europe, will participate in the Elevator Pitch at the Technical Forum, beginning at 3pm (Hall 27).

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active technology group that works in the three business areas of Material, Homes and Health Care. Material includes fibres & textiles, petrochemicals, high-performance polymers, high-performance plastics, consumer products, battery separators and electronics. Homes offers construction material to finished houses on the Japanese market. The area Health Care includes pharmaceuticals, medical technology, as well as devices and systems for acute and intensive medicine. With about 34,000 employees across the world, the Asahi Kasei Group supports customers in more than 100 countries.

“Creating for Tomorrow”. With this slogan, the Asahi Kasei Group refers to the common mission of all its companies, to help people across the world towards a better life and living with sustainable products and technologies. You can find further information at

