T5 Data Centers Celebrates 10 Years of Data Center Excellence

March Marks the 10-year Anniversary for Leading Provider of Enterprise-Scale, Custom-Built Data Centers.

Atlanta, GA, USA — T5 Data Centers, innovators in providing secure, customizable, hyperscale computing environments for enterprise companies, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. In March 2008, T5 Data Centers opened its doors with a vision of filling a niche in the data center market by providing customized, mission-critical data centers designed to customers’ exacting specifications.

In its first decade, T5 Data Centers has established a reputation for superior reliability and performance, and best-in-class customer service. Since the company broke ground on its T5@Charlotte facility in North Carolina in 2011, T5 Data Centers has continued to build state-of-the-art facilities with robust building specifications, redundant power, ready access to fiber networks, and other features that have attracted Fortune 500 customers looking for customization and reliability. In fact, thanks to the T5 team’s data center expertise and commitment to excellence, all of T5’s data centers have been a regular recipient of the Uptime Institute’s Continuous Uptime Award for uninterrupted performance.

T5 Data Centers also provides hands-on experts to maintain all of its facilities to deliver a complete data center offering. The T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) team manages all of T5’s data centers as well as third-party operations. T5 Data Centers has recruited the best experts in the business for the T5FM team; many of them military veterans with experience in managing mission-critical systems. T5FM serves as an extension of customers’ IT staff, offering facilities operations and management, remote hands, and IT consulting services.

“After only 10 years, we have been able to establish a record of reliability and performance that is unprecedented in the data center market,” said Pete Marin, CEO of T5 Data Centers. “We guarantee that the lights will never go out in any of our facilities. Since we began, our vision has been to provide the best data centers in the best locations, and our track record over the past decade has realized that vision. We also believe in controlled growth, expanding at a pace that ensures we continue to provide exceptional customer service as we expand.”

T5’s newest data center and the first facility outside the United States is T5@Ireland in Cork Ireland. Today T5 operates 18 data centers in 14 markets.

T5 Data Centers offers colocation, wholesale, and build-to-suit data centers focused on the Enterprise and Hyperscale user; and plans continued expansion in new regions based on customer requirements.

For more information, visit http://www.t5datacenters.com.