How can a glaucoma specialist help

The eyes can suffer a lot of damage in your life, but you do not have to leave it like that. If you want to preserve your health and well being, you have to use any means you have at hand to correct any problems and prevent any others in the future. Depending on the issue at hand, you must get in touch with a glaucoma specialist or a dry eye specialist.

If you want to know more about each option you have to consider, first you must learn about each condition you can suffer from. There are quite a few other problems that can occur over time due to many different reasons, but this is where you will learn more about two of them. A regular check up on your eyes can provide a lot of answers for it.

A healthy eye has a constant flow of liquid into the eye while the same amount is flushed through a drainage system. Glaucoma is one of the issues you may suffer from and it implies a blocked drainage angle. Since the liquid will not go anywhere, the pressure inside your eye will build up over time and it can cause severe damage to the optic nerve.

The risks of open angle glaucoma increase with age and it implies a less efficient drainage system. This usually has no symptoms during the early stages and it will result in blank spots that will get larger over time. If you do nothing about it, all the fibers in your optic nerve will die and you will go blind. This is why you have to detect it early on.

The closed angle glaucoma is much more severe. This implies an iris that is too close to the drainage system and it will be sucked into it, resulting in a complete block. This means the pressure will build up very fast inside the eye and you have to get in touch with a glaucoma specialist as soon as possible so you can figure out what you can do.

Your eyes constantly produce tears to stay lubricated and they are different from the watery tears you see when you have to deal with emotions or other conditions. The dry eye syndrome implies the lack of lubrication for your eyes and this will result in severe irritation and you will start seeing an abundance of watery tears at the same time.

If you want to learn more about how you can keep it under control, you can get in touch with a dry eye specialist. It is a condition that cannot be cured, the same as glaucoma, but you can stop it from progressing even further and you can make things a lot better for you in the end. You will be able to go through surgery or you can try other options to get the results you had in mind. As long as you will talk to the right specialists, you will get the best answers for it.

