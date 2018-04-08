Air Taxi Already Sees Initial Development in 34 Cities in 17 Countries

McFly.aero Technology and Business Incubator develops hardware and infrastructure for future Air Taxi Industry. It’s already started in more than 34 cities and counting. The next step is scheduled for April 2018.

The community of entrepreneurs and early supporters is setting up air taxi management systems and marketplaces in Australia, Belarus, Canada, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Panama, Philippines, Russia, and USA.

McFly.aero is introducing unified technology solutions for those willing to develop the industry in their geographic locale. Community ambassadors are as important as the McFly.aero core team. Missions assigned to leaders of local chapters include creating standards, managing local communities, and lobbying with city authorities and national regulators, all with the goal of utilizing the first mover advantage and promoting McFly.aero innovations.

“The incubator includes corporate partners being excited to see where the industry is going. In addition, there are consortium members enthusiastic to integrate their products into a unified air taxi infrastructure, entrepreneurial community, which is organised in city-focused chapters desiring to use that technology to earn revenues, i.e. sell that technology as a service, as well as develop other business models,” says Ilya Khanykov, advisor for McFly.aero, CEO of Bartini.

For those looking to be a part of the next disruption in travel, there actually is a promising way forward. Qualified candidates can become leads of local chapters. Passion is one of the key requirements. Options differ, so one can engage in business development, or serve as a technical expert.

One of the key components of the McFly.aero project is the blockchain technology.

“We are building a flying car for mass use as air taxis in cities. For safety, aircraft has to be restricted for flights after a fixed flight-time. We use blockchain to control this. Only the transfer of McFly tokens into vehicle’s wallet will trigger the flight: 1 token per 1 minute. The vehicle will only accept over its lifetime a fixed number of tokens, after which its use will be restricted. Tokens will be used to reward other devices and their owners. Token transactions will also contain flight parameters and records of maintenance,” Ilya Khanykov explains.

The McFly.aero Technology Consortium has existed less than a year, but already includes ten technology companies: three designers of aerial vehicles applicable for air taxi (Bartini, Hepard, and IAMAERO air taxi designers), two blockchain protocol developers (Universa.io and Emercoin), batteries and chargersing points manufacturer Farad.Energy, Drone Employee by AIRA Labs making smart contracts for auto-piloted drones, Colony.io – an innovative platform for decentralised open organisations, pilot training simulators developer TFT Aero, AFRUS making interiors for flying machines. The Incubator has also partnered with CreativeRussia.co engaged in urban public transport systems integration design, and with Shukhov Lab – the Laboratory for Experimental Urban Design. More companies and research bureaus are expected to join soon.

The Token Launch starts on the 5th of April 2018.

