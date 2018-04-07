Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Improves Variable Subfolder Naming

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.2.9, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, custom scripts integration and more. The new version fixes an issue which prevented users from including text from InDesign document in the variable subfolder name for output files of each InDesign document in the batch.

The new version fixes a bug in an advanced feature that allows users to insert text from specific InDesign frames into the names of output subfolders. Output Factory can automatically create subfolder structure for exported files making it easier for the users to locate and manage their output assets. Among other options, the app can create a separate subfolder for output files of each InDesign document. With the new update, customers can leverage the InDesign script label feature to name the subfolders with text snippets from the source InDesign document.

“Using Output Factory is straightforward. You determine your settings and sit back while Output Factory does all the heavy lifting,” writes Jamie McKee in a 5-star review in InDesign Magazine. “The time savings are huge.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch processing of InDesign files

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Output each page as a single document

-Variable output file names

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Preflight InDesign documents and skip errors

-Split InDesign files into single pages

-Preflight final PDF files

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.