Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solutions Market Need for Efficient Extraction of Oil and Gas Strengthens

“Hydrocarbon accounting (HCA), is defined as “the system by which ownership of oil, gas, gas liquids and produced water is determined and tracked from the point of production to a point of sale or discharge”. The terms allocation and production reporting are also commonly used to refer to this function.

Scope of the Report:

The ultimate goal of all oil and gas operators across the globe is to extract hydrocarbon as cost effective as possible. In order to achieve this goal, their entire system should be automated and error free starting from the extraction process to the delivery and transportation of oil and gas to buyers, which can be achieved by implementation of hydrocarbons accounting solutions. Additionally, oil and gas operators are increasingly launching their projects in remote locations that are often in difficult environmental condition, which in turns, also increases the demand for hydrocarbons accounting solution across the upstream industry. Hydrocarbons accounting solutions are being increasingly adopted by players in upstream industry for various applications such as production management, reporting and allocation, transport management solution (takes care of transportation data and activity while transporting hydrocarbons through pipelines, trucks or vessels), and sales management, revenue management and other supply chain management related applications.

Technological innovations in cloud computing and data analytics are contributing immensely in making these type of hydrocarbons accounting software more robust and accurate, which helps to increase adoption of these solutions among the end-users. Most of the hydrocarbons accounting solution providers offers solutions, which can be integrated seamlessly with multiple applications such as ERM, reserves management, GIS, land and lease management, well management and other applications used by upstream industries. Previously, upstream industry was not bounded by government rules and regulations. However, with changing market scenario around oil and gas producers, the requirement to manage this industry by intelligent solutions increases.

Top Industry Players:

This report studies the global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market, analyzes and researches the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like: SAP, Adept Solutions, P2 Energy Solutions, Tieto, Quorum Business Solutions, EnergySys, Schlumberger, JPL, Pansoft, CGI Group, Wipro Limited, Infosys

Market Segment by Type, covers

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Oil

• Natural Gas

• Water

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market.

• Chapter 1, to describe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

• Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution, with sales, revenue, and price of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution, in 2016 and 2017;

• Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

• Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

• Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

• Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

• Chapter 12, Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

• Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source”

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

