6th World Tea & Coffee Expo Mumbai India 2018 – 29/30 Nov & 1 Dec

“6th World Tea & Coffee Expo Mumbai India 2018”, India’s Only International Trade Fair focused on the Tea, Coffee & Allied Sectors.

Mumbai, India, April 7th, 2018 —

Show Dates:

29th/30th Nov and 1st Dec 2018 (Thu – Fri – Sat) | Website: http://www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com

Category:

Food & Beverages (Particularly Tea & Coffee related Products, Machineries, Innovative Technologies, Vending Solutions, Sugar/Sweeteners, Packaging, Certifications, Boards etc)

Highlights:

The “World Tea & Coffee Expo”™ offers India’s only organized and credible avenue for all the stakeholders of the hot beverage sector to come together under a single roof for networking, business expansion and ideas exchange & one to one interaction with high end market players. Cutting through a plethora of food and food processing shows and focusing purely on Tea, Coffee & allied sectors, the Expo has established itself as the official, globally recognized Industry show with just five editions under its belt. For the 2018 edition WTCE is expecting about 90+ Exhibitors from 8 countries and a visitor base of 4000+ industry professionals from across India & abroad. Country & Tea/Coffee Board pavilions & buyers from UAE, UK, Italy, USA, Sri Lanka, China, Nepal, Iran, Russia, Turkey and many more planned. The event provides a powerful, focused platform to meet potential clients/decision-makers and establish valuable alliances. This niche trade fair has proved itself as a major launch pad for new products especially by MSME sectors. WTCE offers huge potential for franchising, marketing alliances, appointing Distributors, bulk orders, joint ventures and overall branding.

Additional Activities:

B2B match-making, Workshops & Championships by Industry Stalwarts, High Level 2-day Conference by Industry leaders, academicians and policy makers.

Previous Show Results:

2017 (5th edition at Mumbai) total attendance included 70+ exhibiting companies from 5 countries and over 3700 Trade Visitors. Full report at http://www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com/wtce-2017

Supporters:

Sri Lanka Tea Board, Global Tea Coffee Association, North East Tea Association, National Tea & Coffee Development Board Of Nepal, SME Chamber of India, Bombay Tea Traders Association, Federation of Indian Tea Traders Association, Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Association, Darjeeling Tea Association, Specialty of Coffee Association of Europe, Tea Association of USA, ADEMATHE Tea Association of Italy, African Fine Coffees Association.

Expo Location:

Nehru Centre, Worli, South Mumbai – http://www.nehru-centre.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/location-map-new.jpg. [The commercial capital of India attracts exhibitors & serious Visitors from across the length and breadth of India as well as from abroad and has been host to this unique event since inception]

Registration and Admission:

The show is not open to general public. This is a trade event and only industry professionals will be allowed. No one under 18 permitted. No retail sale.

Exhibitor Profile:

Tea & Coffee Manufacturers & Brands, Machinery, Packaging and Technology companies, Tea Gardens & Coffee Estates, Dealers/Exporters/Importers, Vending Machines Manufacturers, Roasters And Blenders, Flavoured / Instant Beverage Manufacturers, Manufacturers of Equipment & Appliances, Raw Materials Suppliers & Manufacturers, Herbal / Green / Slimming etc teas, Fine Chocolate & Gourmet Mint Manufacturers, Processors & Processing machinery Manufacturers, Start Ups seeking national and international exposure, Milk & Milk Products, Sugar & Sugar substitutes/Artificial Sweeteners, Spices Manufacturers, Beverage accessories manufacturers, Biscuit , Confectioneries Manufacturers, Chain Stores, Super stores, Certification / Testing companies, Retail Café chains / Franchisors, Service Providers, Consultants & Others.

Attendees / Visitors Profile:

Tea & Coffee Distributors, Retailers & Wholesalers, Hoteliers / Institutional Caterers, Restaurateurs & Cafe owners / Resorts / Airlines, Importers & Exporters – National & International, International delegates & Buying Teams, Dealers and Trade Buyers, Hotel Suppliers Dealers, Mass Grocers, Supermarkets & Malls, Purchase Managers of large offices & retail chains, Packaging professionals, Soon-to-launch Tea & Coffee brands and companies, Tea Garden / Coffee Estate owners and senior managers, F & B / Catering Managers, Dieticians / Nutritionists / Food Professionals, Chef’s & cooking Experts, Tea & Coffee Aficionados, Govt. Officials / Brokers , Health & Fitness conscious Visitors and General &Other Visitors.

