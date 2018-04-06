Worldwide Food Stabilizer Market Share, Growth, Key Players and CAGR of 3.9% Foresight to 2023

Market Overview:

Food stabilizer is used as food additives that help food ingredients to remain in a homogeneous state after blending. They smoothen the texture and give a definite body to the food. Food stabilizers increase the stability and thickness of food by binding its large molecules. The most commonly used food stabilizers include alginates, natural gums, polyoxyethylene compounds, natural emulsifier, phosphates, cellulose compounds, fatty acids and compounds, and others. They are used in various food industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, oil and fats, sweet and savory snacks, meat products, and others.

Increasing working population and inclination of consumers towards processed foods are boosting the growth of the global food stabilizers market. Moreover, rising awareness of advantages of food stabilizers against bacteria has opened doors for food stabilizers in the various product line. However, an overdose of food stabilizer may have a negative impact on the health, which may hamper the growth of the food stabilizers market.

Key Findings:

Top countries which imports xanthan gum are U.S., Sweden, China, France and Italy.

Latin American and Middle East countries are projected to witness increased demand for stabilizers over the forecast period

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Food stabilizer market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), Tate & Lyle plc (U.K.), Palsgaard (Denmark), Ashland Inc. (U.S.)

Industry Segments:

The food stabilizer market is segmented on the basis of type and application. the type segment is further classified into alginates, natural gums, polyoxyethylene compounds, natural emulsifier, phosphates, cellulose compounds, fatty acids and compounds, and others. Among all, the natural emulsifier are dominating the market of which lecithin is the major contributor. Lecithin has gained a huge popularity based on its health beneficial attributes.

Based on the application, the food stabilizer is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, oil and fats, sweet and savory snacks, meat products, and others. Among all, bakery and confectionery segment is dominating the market. However, dairy and frozen desserts are expected to witness a substantial growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

The global food stabilizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. High demand for processed foods and growing inclination towards food additives is driving the European food stabilizer market. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the prominent consumers.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market over the forecast period in which the developing countries such as China and India are the major contributors. In rest of the world, Latin America is gaining a moderate growth based on increasing demand for food stabilizers.