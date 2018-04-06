With Unit4 Financials, Businesses and Organisations Can Enjoy Efficient, Consistent and Accurate Financial Database Solutions

Business and organisations can benefit from the efficient, consistent and accurate financial database system of Unit4 Financials. The system provides functionality and support for various financial management requirements.

[KUALA LUMPUR, 7/4/2018] – Unit4, a renowned provider of enterprise applications, helps businesses and organisations experience efficient, consistent and accurate financial database processes with the Unit4 Financials system. Unit4 Financials meets both straightforward and complex financial management requirements, providing functionality and support.

Unit4 Financials

With Unit4 Financials, businesses and organisations can thrive in the Digital Revolution. Unit4 Financials is a global accounting system that provides realtime insights into financial data. The technology utilises streamlined and automated finance processes that help companies make the best financial decisions. Unit4 Financials allows businesses to deliver efficiency, accuracy in information and the ability to change their financial structure any time.

Unit4 Financials aids in:

• Accounting

• Budgeting, planning and forecasting

• Spend management

• Reporting and analysis

• Process and control automation

• Integration and web services

• Interoperability

• Multi-platform and multi-language systems

Reaping the Benefits

Unit4Financials is the complete financial solution for businesses and organisations. They cover the full range of core financial management requirements, providing rich functionality and unparalleled support. Users can customise the system to meet their needs by setting up personalised portals, system layouts and dashboards.

The benefits of the system include:

• Excellent connectivity – accurate and compliant data 24/7

• Efficient growth – unlimited scalability and shared service capabilities

• Unified finance – a single, unified ledger with multi-dimensional accounting

• Improved system intelligence – realtime insights amid complex data inputs using self-service

AboutUnit4

Unit4 is passionate about enhancing database solutions. Founded in 1980, Unit4 has transformed into a leading provider of applications that empower service businesses and organisations. Unit4 carriesenterprise resource planning (ERP), industry-focused and best-in-class systems that improvedatabase processes for various sectors.There are over 4200 employees worldwide who have help transform Unit4 into what it is today.

For more information about Unit4 and other service enquiries, visit their website at http://www.unit4.com