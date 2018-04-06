Tree Nuts Market has increased its sales having more than 3.46%CAGR forecast 2022

Market Definition:

The global market for tree nuts is growing at a steady rate owing to increasing demand by numerous industrial sectors. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Tree Nuts Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate a steady CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Market Scenario:

Tree nuts are enriched with various nutritional benefits such as Vitamin E, Vitamin B2, essential minerals, and others. They are also high in antioxidants which adds to the health benefits obtained from tree nuts, thereby fuelling the demand for the product. Furthermore, tree nuts contain unsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) which is another factor increasing the popularity of the product among the health conscious consumers. Also, tree nuts is used in various industries and have multiple uses, further driving the demand for the product.

Additionally, there is a huge demand for the product for culinary purpose owing to increasing awareness of benefits of tree nuts. It has also been observed that the customers are more inclined towards whole form of the product as it ensures that tree nuts are not contaminated. However, tree nut processing relies heavily on skilled labor which acts as a hindrance for the growth of the market. Furthermore, huge investments require for tree nut processing also hinders the market growth.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Tree Nuts market primarily are Golden Peanut Company Llc (U.S.), Olam International Ltd. (Singapore), Diamond Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Mariani Nut Company Inc. (U.S.), Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.), Select Harvests Ltd. (Australia), Waterford Nut Co. Inc.(U.S.)

Key Findings

The Global Tree Nuts market is projected to reach 15,856 kilo tons by 2022 of 3.46%

Cashew nuts will continue to dominate the Tree Nuts market with 28.9% market share and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% by 2022

Whole form will continue to dominate the Tree Nuts market with 52.9% market share and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% by 2022

Intended Audience

Tree Nuts manufacturers

Bakery and Confectionery Industry

Flavored Beverages Industry

Dairy Industry

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Market – Segments

The global Tree Nuts market has been divided into type, form, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Cashew nuts, Walnuts, Almonds, Chestnuts, Pistachios, Hazelnuts, Brazil Nuts, Others

On The Basis Of Form: Whole, Roasted, Powder, Splits, Others

On The Basis Of Application: Direct consumption/Culinary purpose, Bakery and Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks, Butter and Spread, Dairy Products and Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis

The global Tree Nuts market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market followed by North America. China and Vietnam are major tree nuts producers in the Asia-Pacific region. Presence of various agro-climatic zones and seasons support various tree nuts crop such as cashew nuts, chestnuts and others backing up the increased production volume of the tree nuts. U.S. is considered to be major tree nuts market in the North-American region.

