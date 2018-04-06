The Booming Online Retail Industry in India

“The Indian Online Retail industry is driven by the frequent festival discounts and increasing penetration of internet in the country. The popularity of e-commerce has increased to tier II and III cities as well which is expected to propel the market,” says RNCOS

The online retail market is among India’s fastest growing markets. The growth is being driven by various factors such as increasing penetration of internet, growing use of smart phones, ease of payment and captivating commercials. Furthermore, convenience of shopping and access to large variety of products at one place is also attracting more customers to opt for online shopping.

As per the latest white paper by RNCOs, the frequent festive season sale in our country is another factor which adds to the overall growth of Indian online retail market. These festive season sales are called by different names by various online retailers. For instance, Flipkart holds its annual festival sale by the name of Big Billion Days. On the other hand, Amazon India holds festive sale by the name of the Great Indian Festival. The great discounts and offers provided during these festive sale periods help in attracting more customers to purchase products online. Therefore, the festive season result in spike in online sales which in turn provide boost to the Indian online retail market. This market is forecasted to reach an approximate value of more than 100 Billion by 2022 as per RNCOS analysis.

The Indian government is undertaking various initiatives for online retail industry. For instance, “Digital India” campaign was launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2015. The aim of this campaign is to make the country digitally empowered in the field of technology by improving online infrastructure and internet connectivity. The success of this initiative will provide major impetus to the growth of Indian online retail industry.

With more than a decade of experience in retail industry, RNCOS can act as a potential growth partner in all your business endeavors, be it product launching, geographic expansion, sales improvement, distributor/retailer tie-ups etc. We help make your business flourish by studying the market dynamics, collating with your business and devising the right strategies.

Feel free to download the latest white paper: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Indian-Online-Retail

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm