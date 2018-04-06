SMi’s Asthma & COPD conference next week in London

SMi Group reports: Limited availability on Managers Special Discount.

Last call [Managers Special offer – £500 savings] on SMi’s Asthma & COPD conference, taking place on 11 – 12 April in London – to Directors, Principle scientists, Senior scientists, Associate directors, Managing directors, Medical directors, Pharmaceutical experts, Group leaders, Inhalation toxicologists of: clinical pharmacology; respiratory medicine/ science; respiratory immunology; pulmonary specialty; respiratory physiology.

Organisers are glad to welcome Richard Marsden, Chief Executive Officer of Synairgen to the speaker line-up on the Day 1 of the event

Event in programme in brief:

April 11 (Day 1) will have presentations covering:

Novel approaches to management and prevention of COPD exacerbations (Wisla Wedzicha of Imperial College London);

Development of inhaled interferon beta for the treatment and/or prevention of virus-induced exacerbations of Asthma and COPD (Richard Marsden, Chief Executive Officer, Synairgen);

Adherence to inhaled therapy – the challenges and opportunities of digital technologies (Richard Costello, Professor, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland);

Regulatory requirements, human factors and usability for inhaled drug- device combination products (Quan Yang, Pharmaceutical Assessor, MHRA).

In addition – a number of other exciting presentations covering Novel Therapeutic Approaches to COPD & Asthma and Advancements in Inhalation Device Development.

April 12 (Day 2) will cover topics of:

Genetic Driven Drug Discovery for Respiratory Disease (Jonathan Phillips, Principal Scientist, Inflammation, Amgen);

New Therapeutic Targets for COPD (Peter Barnes, Professor of Thoracic Medicine and Head of Respiratory Medicine, National Heart & Lung Institute);

From efficacy to effectiveness, the Salford lung study in COPD and now asthma (David Leather, Medical Vice President, Global Respiratory Franchise, GSK)

In addition – multiple presentations on the following areas: Early Detection – Molecular Phenotyping and Biomarker Development, Real World Studies and Disease Modifying Drugs and The Emerging Role of Smooth Muscle in Asthma.

To secure £500 Managers Special Discount* register your interest at http://www.asthma-copd.co.uk/1888

Event is sponsored by: Vitalograph

Contact:

+44 (0)20 7827 6000

ldurneva ( @ ) smi-online dot co dot uk

Asthma & COPD | 11 – 12 April 2018 | Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

http://www.asthma-copd.co.uk/1888