SantaMedical Manual Sphygmomanometer is the Bestseller of the Month on Amazon

SantaMedical manual Sphygmomanometer is approved by the FDA, ideal for medical professionals. The device is Stress tested and achieves an accuracy of plus/minus 3 mmHg without pin stop. Meets American Heart Association’s recommendations.
The quality of the device is according to the medical standards. This makes it durable, precise and a dependable blood pressure monitor. It features a manometer which is precise and has an easily identifiable high contrast dial. The die-cast manometer housing is outfitted with a heavy duty clip so it can be easily attached to the Gauge holder on the cuff.
