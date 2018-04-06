One survey enumerated the things that people worry about when they move to their new home. Individuals can eliminate these worries with Monster Moving and Storage’s moving services.

[HUNTINGTON BEACH, 04/06/2018] — One of the most stressful events in life is relocating to a new home. Given the stress involved in moving, some people worry about things that could go wrong during the move. A survey conducted by Wakefield Research, a full-service market research firm, discovered that many individuals share these major worries about relocation. It is a good thing that Monster Moving and Storage offers professional moving services in California.

What People Are Worried About When Relocating

The survey listed a few of the top worries associated with moving:

Damage to Belongings While Moving – 64 Percent

Belongings Getting Lost during the Move – 41 Percent

Not Enough Time to Get Everything Packed for the Move – 19 Percent

Arguing with a Loved One during the Move – 7 Percent

Eliminating Worries with Professional Moving Services

The good news is that proper planning, along with the assistance of a dependable moving company, can raise the likelihood of avoiding, or minimizing at the very least, relocation worries. People looking for a reliable professional moving company who can get rid of much of the stress related to moving can turn to Monster Moving and Storage. With the help of the company’s professional movers, customers can think less about the problems surrounding the move, and focus more of their time and energy on the positive aspects of relocating to another city or state.

When movers at Monster Moving and Storage pack the belongings of a client for transport, they make sure that the client’s possessions remain in excellent condition for the duration of the move. They do so by treating the belongings of the customer with the highest level of care.

