Mobile Cloud Market | Global Industry Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of Mobile Cloud Market includes increasing usage of mobile apps and services, growing market of smartphones and tablets, and growing digital technology market among others.

Hence the market for Mobile Cloud is expected to grow at high CAGR (2016-2022).

However, data security and privacy policy in a business are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of Mobile Cloud Market.

Major Key Players:

• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• Amazon web services (U.S.)

• Oracle Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Akamai Technologies (U.S.)

• Alibaba Group (China)

• EMC Corporation (U.S.)

• Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Industry News:

• EMC Corporation has formed an alliance with Parexel International Corporation to provide cloud-based document and regulatory information services. Parexel is a one of the leader in biopharmaceutical services and thus would provide life science content and information management structured within a private cloud environment.

• Akamai Technologies has done partnership with KT, one of the leading telecommunication company in Korea to build ucloud biz KT’s cloud service with Akamai technologies to expand its business in Korea region.

Objective Study of Mobile Cloud Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Mobile Cloud Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To Analyze the Mobile Cloud Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by service model, by deployment, by applications and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Mobile Cloud Market.

Segments:

Global Mobile Cloud Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Service model: Software, Platform, and Infrastructure.

Segmentation by Deployment: Public, Private and Cloud.

Segmentation by Applications: Automotive, Industrial, Entertainment, Utilities, Finance, Healthcare, and Education among others.

Regional Analysis of Mobile Cloud Market:

Europe is dominating the Global Mobile Cloud Market with the largest market share in the region, and therefore accounting for USD million and is expected to grow over high billion by 2022.

Americas

North America

• US

• Canada

Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K

• Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

