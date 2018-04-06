Midjersey Smiles Helps Patients Gain Healthy, Beautiful Smiles with Restorative Services

Midjersey Smiles, a New Jersey-based dental office, treats damaged teeth through bridges, crowns, and conventional and immediate dentures.

[OLD BRIDGE, 04/06/2018]

– Midjersey Smiles offers restorative dentistry procedures to patients with damaged teeth. The dental office has competent and caring dentists who take the time to determine the right treatment for every patient.

Bridges

Dental bridges can replace missing teeth by using the existing teeth to create a bridge to cross the area that has a gap. Patients have the following options for bridges: gold, metal, alloys, or porcelain.

Crowns

For patients who want to restore their teeth to how it was before, crowns can be a good option for recovering a smile. A crown is also necessary when there is a decayed tooth because it will prevent further tooth damage. Dentists explain that filling or bonding will be insufficient in such cases.

Porcelain finished crown is best for a natural look and feel as it can match the shade of natural teeth. There are also crowns available in porcelain fused metal or full gold crown.

Dentures

Another way to replace missing teeth is through dentures. Unlike bridges and crowns, dentures are removable, and patients can get either full or partial set depending on what they need.

Patients with no remaining natural teeth can receive full dentures either conventional or immediate.

• Conventional Full Dentures

In this type of full denture, gums should heal first before denture placement. A patient will be without teeth for some time since it could take a few months for the gum tissue to heal completely.

• Immediate Full Dentures

Patients who will have an immediate full denture do not have to spend time without teeth because the dentist takes measurements and fits the dentures to the patient’s mouth before extracting teeth. Placement of the dentures occurs after teeth extraction.

Partial dentures are similar to bridges, but they are not fixed permanently in the mouth. This is ideal for patients who still have natural teeth remaining.

About Midjersey Smiles

Midjersey Smiles provides quality dental care to residents of Old Bridge, New Jersey. The dental office offers a wide array of procedures such as dental implants, Invisalign treatment, and endodontics services. Midjersey Smiles also offers pediatric, cosmetic, and restorative solutions.

For more information, visit

http://www.midjerseysmiles.com today.