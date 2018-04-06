It stuns with…

The Michael Kors Slater Chronograph stuns with a bright, yellow gold tone around its black, sunray chronograph dial. The pave-ring runs close to the dial’s extremities and a rich leather strap filtering everything except simple, somber regalia. The PVD-coated, gold-tone upon satin-smooth stainless-steel is an excellent backdrop for the exquisite arrangement of sub-dials. The Slater sparkles as an outstanding watch from Michael Kors.

In short

The Michael Kors Slater Chronograph Quartz Diamond Accent MK2686 Women’s Watch is another great assemblage of technical design and functions, all shaped by current technology and artistry spanning quite a bit into history.

It’s versatile

The Michael Kors Slater Chronograph Quartz Diamond Accent MK2686 Women’s Watch is designed to be a refined and upgraded rendition of the simple dress watch. Its glossy, gold-tone finish contrasts well with the black dial. The detailing is awesome; the chronograph layout and absence of markers (except at quadrants) lend a classic appeal that places it in the sophisticated, statement-making category. Women, you may slip it on solo even with your ultra-chic style. It goes well even with stacks of metallic bangles.

An oversized watch (for women; men can use it as a dress/chrono going perfectly with dark, striped suits and tuxes), its chronograph display outlined with the sparkling crystals is an added shine under the chandeliers.

What makes it?

The modern manufacturing technology paired with a high-level of quality control brings the Michael Kors Women Watches as an example of the whole concept of affordable quality. It doesn’t turn the men’s luxury watches theory upside down and still fits the women’s category. It has moved far from the point of being a ridiculous oxymoron.

Therefore

The Michael Kors Slater Chronograph Quartz Diamond Accent MK2686 Women’s Watch is a reality in technological breakthrough that you can see, touch, feel and wear. It doesn’t claim to offer anything more technical than a stopwatch. It doesn’t boast about any ultra high-tech movement; it’s just accurate and sturdy enough to deliver precision timing through years.

Why should you buy?

The Michael Kors Slater Chronograph Quartz Diamond Accent MK2686 Women’s Watch has a great deal to do with luxury but not so much with price. The proper attitude and attention to its quality, concept and details makes the Michael Kors Bradshaw Chronograph Women’s Watch quite a bit of an innovation in the affordable, modern-classic class. It packs a lot of design details to electronic wizardry and still looks innocent with its clean, clear face.

A must buy for people with a taste for life’s finer points. It creates positive impressions through elements blended into a sleek, elegant, and impressive women’s (and men’s too) watch.