Medical Image Analysis Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

The report Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (Standalone Software and Integrated Software), Image Type (4D Imaging, 3D Imaging and 2D Imaging), Modality (Radiographic Imaging, Combined Modalities, Tomography, and Ultrasound Imaging and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)), Application (Cardiology Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Oncology Applications, Urology and Nephrology Applications, Dental Applications, Mammography Applications, Neurology, Obstetrics and Gynecology Applications), End Users (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Research Centers) – Global Industry Analysis, Trends analysis and Forecast up to 2023 studies the world as well as regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Including Latin America, Middle East and Africa), The medical image analysis software market is expected to reach more than USD 4.0 Billion by 2023 expanding at a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements in medical imaging systems and analysis software, increasing public- and private-sector investments, fast growth in aging population and growing applications of Computer-Aided Diagnosis (CAD).

Standalone software is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

By software type, the medical image analysis software market is classified into standalone software and integrated software. The standalone software segment is expected to lead the global medical image analysis software in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for standalone software due to their benefits such as user friendly and growing demand for standalone software from the diagnostic centres owing to their user-friendly benefit eliminating the tag of skilled workforce required to operate.

Diagnostic Centres are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the medical image analysis software market is categorized into diagnostic centers, hospitals and research centers. The diagnostic centres segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global medical image analysis software market during the forecast period. Growing diagnostic centres coupled with developed automated image analysis devices and growing initiatives from the government to set-up diagnostic imagingare the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the medical image analysis software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the medical image analysis software market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as presence of key players in the region, increasing geriatric population as well as rising incidence of various diseases and growing aging population.

The report profiles some of the key companies in the medical image analysis software market including MIM Software Inc., AGFA Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Aquilab, Esaote S.p.A, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Philips Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. The competitive landscape in the Medical Image Analysis Software Market

4. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market analysis, by Software Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Standalone Software

4.2. Integrated Software

5. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market analysis, by Image Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. 4D Imaging

5.2. 3D Imaging

5.3. 2D Imaging

6. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Analysis, by Modality (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Radiographic Imaging

6.2. Combined Modalities

6.2.1. PET/MR

6.2.2. PET/CT

6.2.3. SPECT/CT

6.3. Tomography

6.3.1. Computed Tomography (CT)

6.3.1.1. Low-End Slice CT

6.3.1.2. Mid-End Slice CT

6.3.1.3. High-End Slice CT

6.3.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

6.3.2.1. Closed MRI Systems

6.3.2.2. Open MRI Systems

6.3.3. Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

6.3.4. Single-Photon Emission Tomography (SPECT)

6.4. Ultrasound Imaging

6.4.1. Doppler Imaging

6.4.2. 2D Ultrasound Systems

6.4.3. 3D and 4D Ultrasound Systems

7. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market analysis, by Application(USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. Cardiology Applications

7.2. Orthopedic Applications

7.3. Oncology Applications

7.4. Urology and Nephrology Applications

7.5. Dental Applications

7.6. Mammography Applications

7.7. Neurology

7.8. Obstetrics and Gynecology Applications.

8. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8.1. Diagnostic Centers

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Research Centers

9. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (USD million)

9.1.2. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Image Type (USD million)

9.1.3. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Modality (USD million)

9.1.4. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Application (USD million)

9.1.5. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market by End User(USD million)

9.1.6. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market by country (USD million)

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (USD million)

9.2.2. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Image Type (USD million)

9.2.3. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Modality (USD million)

9.2.4. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Application (USD million)

9.2.5. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market by End User(USD million)

9.2.6. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market by country (USD million)

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.1. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (USD million)

9.3.2. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Image Type (USD million)

9.3.3. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Modality (USD million)

9.3.4. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Application (USD million)

9.3.5. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market by End User(USD million)

9.3.6. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market by country (USD million)

9.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

9.4.1. RoW Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (USD million)

9.4.2. RoW Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Image Type (USD million)

9.4.3. RoW Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Modality (USD million)

9.4.4. RoW Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Application (USD million)

9.4.5. RoW Medical Image Analysis Software Market by End User (USD million)

9.4.6. RoW Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Sub-region (USD million)

10. Company profiles

10.1. MIM Software Inc.

10.2. AGFA Healthcare

10.3. Siemens Healthcare

10.4. Aquilab, EsaoteS.p.A

10.5. GE Healthcare

10.6. Merge Healthcare Inc

10.7. Carestream Health, Inc

10.8. Philips Healthcare

10.9. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

