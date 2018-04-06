Market Research on Adhesive Tapes Market 2017 and Analysis to 2022

Global Adhesive Tapes Market Information by Material (Polypropylene, Paper, and Polyvinyl Chloride) by Technology (Hot Melt, Solvent, and others) by Application (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Construction, Automotive, Consumer and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

Adhesive tapes are plastic or paper strips coated with adhesive which enables it to stick or holds to different surfaces under normal circumstances. The tapes can be commodity or specialty depending on the application and is used in all packaging processes. It is used across various industries such as healthcare, automotive, construction, food & beverages, electronics among others. These tapes are applied in surgical containers, monitoring electrodes, and other medical devices.

The global adhesive tapes market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5% during the period 2016 to 2022

The global adhesive tapes market is driven by the growth in healthcare industry. The healthcare sector is the largest end-user of adhesive tapes. The industry uses such tapes in various applications such as covering wounds, for fixing cover shields during surgeries, and for cleaning purposes in sterilized room. This has fueled the demand across the globe, with well-established markets being North America and Europe and fast growing market being APAC.

Furthermore the growth of automotive industry due to high demand for automobile from the emerging nations has led to the increased market for tapes, which is one of the largest applications after healthcare. The regions of APAC have shown high population and urbanization which fuels the demand for automobiles in the region. Also, APAC is currently valued as the fastest growing market for adhesive tapes and is expected to keep up the pace by 2022. The foreign and domestic investment in infrastructure industry widens the scope for these tapes in construction industry as well. The global adhesive tapes market is expected to cross USD 62 Billion mark at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to show a staggering growth at CAGR of approximately 5% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. Its dependency on the end-use industry has widened over a period of time. The tapes are used extensively in all the packaging process and this is backed by high investment by packaging companies in the technology.

It is expected that the global adhesive tapes market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. The current challenge for the market is fluctuating raw material prices. The increasing utility of adhesive tapes across sectors is driving the market of Adhesive Tapes. This is supported by the upcoming government policies to strengthen the infrastructure for the rising population and industrialization in emerging countries, especially in APAC. These policies induce the demand for these tapes in construction and healthcare sector in the region. Healthcare is the largest market by application and is expected to attain a similar share in global adhesive tapes market by 2022. By material, paper is expected to drive the maximum share in the forecasted period due to high demand for light weight backing material. Furthermore, the growth in automotive sector on a global level has fueled the demand.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global adhesive tapes industry, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global adhesive tapes market as material, technology, and application. On the basis of material it is segmented as polypropylene, paper, and polyvinyl chloride. On the basis of technology it is segmented as hot melt, solvent, and others. On the basis of Application it is segmented as healthcare, food & beverages, construction, automotive, consumer and others.

Key Players

The key players of global Adhesive Tapes market report include- 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Scapa Group Plc and Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG.

The report for Global Adhesive Tapes Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

