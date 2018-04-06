Insulin Delivery System Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2023

According a report published by Infinium Global Research theglobal Insulin Delivery System market was worth USD 9.72 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 13.84 billion in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2017 and 2023. Emergence of private specialty diabetes clinics is likely to be a key trend in the world market over the years to come.

Increasing Incidents of Type 1 Diabetes is Likely to Augment the Market Size of Global Insulin Delivery System

According to American diabetes association the incidence of type 1 diabetes are increasing at 29% annually. Moreover, its prevalence in the younger population and among children has increased drastically over the past few years. In type 1 diabetes, the insulin is administered externally in order to regulate the blood sugar. The incidences of type 1 diabetes are growing at a rapid rate and the causes for the same are multiple, in several cases, the cause of type 1 is undetermined. As a result, the demand for insulin delivery systems to administer insulin externally is increasing and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period.

Key trends identified in the report

Shift from hospitals to specialty diabetes clinics in order to save cost

Rising preference for self-management of diabetes

Growing demand for user friendly devices

Buccal drug delivery, transdermal patches, APDS are among the key technological contributing to the growth in the insulin delivery system market

High level of competition among the companies operating in this market to drive innovations in insulin delivery system market

Strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures are among the key strategies used by the players in the industry

Table of Content:

1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Insulin Delivery System Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Insulin Delivery System Market

4 Global Insulin Delivery System Market by Product Type (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

4.1 Insulin pens

4.2 Insulin jet injectors

4.3 Syringes

4.4 Insulin pumps

5 Global Insulin Delivery System Market by End User (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Specialty diabetic clinics

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Retail channels

6 Global Insulin Delivery System Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Americas

6.1.1 Americas Insulin Delivery System Market by Product Type (USD Million)

6.1.2 Americas Insulin Delivery System Market by End User (USD Million)

6.1.3 Americas Insulin Delivery System Market by Country (USD Million)

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Insulin Delivery System Market by Product Type (USD Million)

6.2.2 Europe Insulin Delivery System Market by End User (USD Million)

6.2.3 Europe Insulin Delivery System Market by Country (USD Million)

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Insulin Delivery System Market by Product Type (USD Million)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Insulin Delivery System Market by End User (USD Million)

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Insulin Delivery System Market by Country (USD Million)

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Insulin Delivery System Market by Product Type (USD Million)

6.4.2 RoW Insulin Delivery System Market by End User (USD Million)

6.4.3 RoW Insulin Delivery System Market by Sub-region (USD Million)

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ELI Lilly and Company

7.2 Ypsomed Holding AG

7.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.4 Novo Nordisk A/S

7.5 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

7.6 Medtronic PLC

7.7 Sanofi

7.8 Animas Corporation (Johnson and Johnson)

7.9 Insulet Corporation

7.10 Biocon Limited.

