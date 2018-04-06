In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Industry and Market studies Research Report 2017

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global In-vitro diagnostics instruments Market: Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023.Global In-vitro diagnostics instruments market was sized over USD 23.79 billion in 2015, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The global In-vitro diagnostics instruments market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Get Free Sample Pages of the Report; https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/807

America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

The global In-vitro diagnostics instruments market was dominated by the Americas region followed by the Europe and Asia-PacificIn-vitro diagnostics instruments market. On the basis of countries, the U.S., Germany and Japan led the global In-vitro diagnostics instruments market. Growing elder population, rise in occurrence and frequency of chronic diseases and infections, rise in diagnoses population is due to increase in disease like malaria, diabetes, Cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular disease. Adoption of Point-Of-Care testing has increased because of growing awareness of personalized medicine are likely to drive the growth of market.

Furthermore, increasing awareness among the patients, technological innovations and advancement, are expected to positively affect the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing healthcare costs and lowering compensation affecting instrument sales are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Increasing investments in emerging economies and increasing implication of friendly diagnosisare likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR, due to the growth in research activities and increasing investments by leading players in the region. Moreover, Middle East and Africa (covered in ROW region) is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and changing lifestyle of the consumers in Brazil and other countries.

Moreover, the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of In-vitro diagnostics instruments. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the In-vitro diagnostics instrumentsthat will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled Covered in the Report:

The companies covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, Diasorin S.P.A., Biomérieux SA.

Reasons to buy this report

Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of In-vitro diagnostics instruments

Complete coverage of all the product, and end user segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2023.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market

4. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by Product (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

4.1 Immunochemistry

4.2 Clinical Microbiology

4.3 POCT

4.4 SMBG

4.5 Tissue Diagnostics

4.6 Molecular Diagnostics

4.7 Hematology

4.8 Hemostasis

5. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by End user (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

5.2 Homecare

5.3 Academic and Research Institutes

6. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Americas

6.1.1 Americas In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by Product (USD Million)

6.1.2 Americas In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by End user (USD Million)

6.1.3 Americas In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by country (USD Million)

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by Product (USD Million

6.2.2 Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by End user (USD Million)

6.2.3 Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by country (USD Million)

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by Product (USD Million)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by End user (USD Million)

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by country (USD Million)

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by Product (USD Million)

6.4.2 RoW In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by End user (USD Million)

6.4.2 RoW In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by Sub region (USD Million)

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

7.2 Siemens AG

7.3 Sysmex Corporation

7.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.5 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

7.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.7 Danaher Corporation

7.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

7.9 Qiagen N.V.

7.10 Johnson & Johnson

7.11 Roche Diagnostics

7.12 Diasorin S.P.A.

7.13 Biomérieux SA

Click the Below View Full Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_in_vitro_diagnostics_instruments_market