Homebuyer Conveyancing – Smarter Solicitor Finder

Buying, Selling UK Property?

If you are buying, selling or remortgaging UK property then you will need the services of a value for money Conveyancer.

Ideally you should firstly checkout your affordability by contacting a Mortgage Broker. They will go over you finances and search for a Mortgage lender that is prepared to lend and what maximum amount this would be.

Make a note of the lender.

All to often Homeowners who are selling their property instruct a Solicitor without considering if the Solicitor can act for their purchase.

The smarter way of finding a Solicitor is to go online and compare sale and purchase conveyancing quotes that can be filtered by Lender.

The Homeowner can now safely instruct the right Conveyancing Solicitor to act initially for their property sale and when the time comes to then manage their property purchase.

When ready Buyers and Sellers can revisit the smart Homebuyer Conveyancing website to make an informed decision on who to instruct.

The Conveyancing process is complex which is why choosing the right Conveyancer is so important.

Under english law you need to get to exchange of contracts to secure the property. Up to that point other Buyers can put in higher bids.