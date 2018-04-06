Global Dental Chair Market Size to reach a market size of $2,251 million by 2023

According to a new report Global Dental Chair Market, published by KBV research, the Dental Chair Market Size was valued at $1,600 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $2,251 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

The Powered Dental Chairs market dominated the Global Dental Chair Market by Product in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Non-Powered Dental Chairs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The Ceiling-mounted Design market dominated the Global Dental Chair Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. The Mobile-independent Design market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market dominated the Global Dental Chair Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The Chair market dominated the Mexico Dental Chair Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period. The Other Component market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The Surgery market dominated the Rest of North America Dental Chair Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Other Application market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Dental Chair Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are A-dec Inc., Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc., Danaher Corporation, DentalEZ, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Group, and XO CARE A/S.

Global Dental Chair Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Non-powered Dental Chairs

Powered Dental Chairs

By Type

Ceiling-mounted Design

Mobile-independent Design

Dental Chair-mounted Design

By Component

Chair

Dental Cuspidor

Dental Chair Handpiece

Others

By Application

Examination

Surgery

Orthodontic Applications

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography

North America Dental Chair Market Size

US Dental Chair Market Size

Canada Dental Chair Market Size

Mexico Dental Chair Market Size

Other NA Country Dental Chair Market Size

Europe Dental Chair Market

Germany Dental Chair Market

UK Dental Chair Market

France Dental Chair Market

Russia Dental Chair Market

Spain Dental Chair Market

Italy Dental Chair Market

Other EU Country Dental Chair Market

Asia Pacific Dental Chair Market

China Dental Chair Market

Japan Dental Chair Market

India Dental Chair Market

South Korea Dental Chair Market

Singapore Dental Chair Market

Malaysia Dental Chair Market

Other APAC Country Dental Chair Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Dental Chair Market

Brazil Dental Chair Market

Argentina Dental Chair Market

UAE Dental Chair Market

Saudi Arabia Dental Chair Market

South Africa Dental Chair Market

Nigeria Dental Chair Market

Other LAMEA Country Dental Chair Market

Companies Profiled

A-dec Inc.

Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DentalEZ, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca Group

XO CARE A/S

