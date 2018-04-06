Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market to reach $817 million by 2022

According to a new report, “Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market is expected to reach $817 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2016 -2022.
The Dental Applications market dominated the Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The Other Applications market is expected attain a market size of $269.6 million by 2022.
The Implantology market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. However, Orthodontics market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.9% during 2016-2022.
The Hospitals market registered the the highest share to the Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $418.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
The North America market dominated the Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $314.5 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.1% during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems globally.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Dental Applications and Other Applications.Dental Applications is further divided into Implantology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Endodontics, General Dentistry, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders, Periodontics, and Forensic Dentistry. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, PrivatePractices, and Academic & Research Institutes.The report also covers geographical segmentation of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems market.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.
The key players profiled in the report includes Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Planmeca Group, Cefla S.C., Dentsply Sirona, Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co., Ltd., Vatech Co., Ltd., Prexion Corporation, J. Morita Mfg. Corp. and Curve Beam LLC.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-cone-beam-computed-tomography-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Application, End-User, and geography.
Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market, by Application
Dental Applications
Implantology
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Orthodontics
Endodontics
General Dentistry
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders
Periodontics
Forensic Dentistry
Other Applications
Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Private Practices
Academic and Research Institutes
Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market, by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Other NA Country
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Other EU Country
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Other APAC Country
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Other LAMEA Country
Company Profiles
Danaher Corporation
Carestream Health, Inc.
Planmeca Group
Cefla S.C.
Dentsply Sirona
Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co., Ltd.
Vatech Co., Ltd.
Prexion Corporation
Morita Mfg. Corp. and
Curve Beam LLC.
