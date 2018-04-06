Future of Agricultural-Micronutrients-Market¬ – Growth Opportunities & Global Scenario, 2017-2023

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market was valued at USD 5.84 billion in the year 2017. Global Agricultural Micronutrients market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2018 to reach USD 9.32 billion by the year 2023. Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period due to growing demand of Agricultural Micronutrients and strongly developing agriculture sector. At country level India holds the notable market share and is projected to grow strongly in the coming due to leading agriculture commodities producer and stands at second position in terms of agriculture production.

The DOW Chemical Company (U.S.), Agrium (Canada), Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), and Nufarm Ltd (Australia) are some of the key players in the Global Agricultural Micronutrients market. Better global reach at operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

Drivers:

Growing need of high quality crops

Increasing focus on agricultural productivity

Restraints:

Low awareness about micronutrients products

Opportunities:

High opportunities in developing region

Challenges:

Micronutrient toxicity

The segmentation are done on the basis of type, by forms, by crop type and by region. On the basis of types, the global Agricultural Micronutrients market is sub segmented as zinc, copper, iron, manganese, boron, molybdenum and others of which the zinc segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period and have high adoption rate mainly in developed countries.

The segmentation done on the basis of forms includes chelated and non-chelated of which non-chelated segment is expected to hold the highest market share due to high demand and cost effectiveness. On the basis of crop type industry the market is segmented as cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses and Others of which cereals & grains crop type holds the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to rise in consumption of food.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Agricultural Micronutrients Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting Organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.

By type

Zinc

Copper

Iron

Manganese

Boron

Molybdenum

Others

By form

Chelated

Non-Chelated

By Crop type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

The DOW Chemical Company

Agrium

Land O’lakes

The Mosaic Company

Yara International

FMC

Akzonobel N.V.

BASF SE

Nufarm Ltd

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Helena Chemical Company

Coromandel International

(A brief overview of 13 companies is also provided)

