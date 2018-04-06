Future of Agricultural-Micronutrients-Market¬ – Growth Opportunities & Global Scenario, 2017-2023

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market was valued at USD 5.84 billion in the year 2017. Global Agricultural Micronutrients market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2018 to reach USD 9.32 billion by the year 2023. Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period due to growing demand of Agricultural Micronutrients and strongly developing agriculture sector. At country level India holds the notable market share and is projected to grow strongly in the coming due to leading agriculture commodities producer and stands at second position in terms of agriculture production.
The DOW Chemical Company (U.S.), Agrium (Canada), Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), and Nufarm Ltd (Australia) are some of the key players in the Global Agricultural Micronutrients market. Better global reach at operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.
Drivers:
Growing need of high quality crops
Increasing focus on agricultural productivity
Restraints:
Low awareness about micronutrients products
Opportunities:
High opportunities in developing region
Challenges:
Micronutrient toxicity
The segmentation are done on the basis of type, by forms, by crop type and by region. On the basis of types, the global Agricultural Micronutrients market is sub segmented as zinc, copper, iron, manganese, boron, molybdenum and others of which the zinc segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period and have high adoption rate mainly in developed countries.
The segmentation done on the basis of forms includes chelated and non-chelated of which non-chelated segment is expected to hold the highest market share due to high demand and cost effectiveness. On the basis of crop type industry the market is segmented as cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses and Others of which cereals & grains crop type holds the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to rise in consumption of food.
Get Free Report Sample Report with Full Customization https://www.genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE166
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Agricultural Micronutrients Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers
Research and Consulting Organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
End use industries
Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.
By type
Zinc
Copper
Iron
Manganese
Boron
Molybdenum
Others
By form
Chelated
Non-Chelated
By Crop type
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW
Key Market Players
The DOW Chemical Company
Agrium
Land O’lakes
The Mosaic Company
Yara International
FMC
Akzonobel N.V.
BASF SE
Nufarm Ltd
Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
Helena Chemical Company
Coromandel International
(A brief overview of 13 companies is also provided)
For More Technical Insights https://www.genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/167/22/Agricultural-Micronutrients-Market
Detailed customization is also available for you. Further, if the report listed above does not meet with your key requirements. Our customized research report will analytically cover the required market information you need which will help you to plan your business decisions.