Frozen Meat Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Frozen food involves basic food chemistry under which food is conserved by a freezing process and kept in a freezer before cooking. Frozen food category offers a greater variety along with better availability of food available all year round. Frozen food offers better stock control, overcome the problem of seasonality and offers longer shelf life which allows advanced purchase and longer term storage.

Market Scenario:

The significant factor driving the growth of the frozen meat market is the increasing demand of high protein food among the consumer. Consumers are inclined to adopt meat to fulfil their health nutrients. Furthermore the development of the food technology is providing the extra space for the frozen food manufacturers. Apart from that, the hectic lifestyles of the people coupled with the changing dietary patterns of the consumer is further propelling the demand of frozen meat market in the upcoming decade. Food service industry is witnessing a healthy growth over the couple of years both in developed and developing economies which in turn offers a lucrative opportunity in the frozen meat market over the forecast period. Generally, food service companies purchase the product in a bulk quantity which is positively influencing the demand of frozen meat. In addition, mounting growth of organized retail industry is also anticipated to be one of the important factor for increasing growth of frozen meat market during the forecast period. Consumers are interested to buy the products from the super markets & hyper markets instead of the normal grocery shop.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of frozen meat market at the CAGR of 4.36% during 2017-2023.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global frozen meat market primarily are Marfrig Group. (Brazil), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), BRF S.A. (Brazil), Associated British Foods Plc. (U.K.), Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (U.S.), Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.).

Key Findings

Europe is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.18%. Increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the busy life schedules of the consumer is anticipated to stimulate the sales of the frozen meat in Europe during the review period of 2017-2023.

Frozen meat manufactures find a massive opportunity in the India, China and Middle East countries. Key players are emphasizing to augment the distribution channel in the untapped market in order to upsurge the customer base.

Segments

Frozen meat market has been segmented on the basis of product type such as frozen processed meat, frozen whole cut. Frozen processed meat is estimated to account maximum market proportion of 53.7% by the end of 2017. It is projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period of 2017-2023. On the basis of end user, frozen meat market is segmented into retail customers and food service. On basis of distribution channel, frozen meat market is segmented into store based, non-store based. Store based segment estimated to register CAGR of 4.46% during the review period.

Region Analysis

The global Frozen Meat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Europe is estimated to reach USD 31.47 Billion by the end of 2023. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the frozen meat market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan and ASEAN countries. Asia Pacific region is estimated to reach USD 18.83 Billion by the end of forecast period of 2023. Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. Middle East region is projected to be one of the lucrative place to enhance the business of frozen meat.

