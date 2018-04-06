Executive Coach Arthur Schwartz Awarded “Certified in Conversational Intelligence®(C-IQ)” Designation

San Diego, California (webnewswire) April 6, 2018 – Arthur Schwartz, founder of Accelerant Coaching and Training, has become one of just 600 coaches worldwide to earn the prestigious “Certified in Conversational Intelligence ® (C-IQ)” designation.

To become certified, coaches must complete extensive training in Conversational Intelligence ® C-IQ’s science-based methodology, whose innovative blend of neuroscience and coaching transforms corporate cultures through conversation. C-IQ’s comprehensive tools align team and individual aspirations by showing teaching people, how to communicate in more powerful and healthy ways, by activating the most advanced parts of their brains – accessing more clarity, courage, caring and confidence creating a fast track to extraordinary results.

Schwartz is among an elite group of graduates personally mentored by C-IQ creator Judith E. Glaser, CEO of Benchmark Communications, Inc., and Chairman of the CreatingWe Institute. Glaser developed C-IQ to help corporations shift away from fear-based cultures in which leaders are focused on exercising “power over” employees and toward cultures emphasizing collaboration, co-creation and trust, and she’s outlined the methodology in her bestselling book, “Conversational Intelligence: How Great Leaders Build Trust and Get Extraordinary Results.”

Corporations that engage with C-IQ enjoy tremendous monetary and relationship-based rewards, Glaser explains: “Getting to the next level of greatness depends on the quality of culture, which depends on the quality of relationships, which depends on the quality of conversations. Everything happens through conversations.”

As an executive coach trained in C-IQ, Schwartz helps clients improve performance by mastering higher-level conversational skills and embracing the qualities of a courageous and caring leader. “As the Director of Training for the National Conflict Resolution Center, I know what to look for in a quality workshop. Working with Arthur was a pleasure and a value to our team. He brings passion, a deep understanding, and real-world experience that brings light to this very important topic. I would recommend any team to work on their “Conversational Intelligence” with Arthur Schwartz.

C-IQ and its tools have worked well for Lisa Maxwell and her executive team at the National Conflict Resolution Center. C-IQ’s benefits are not limited to top executives in corporations. The methodology also begets profound personal transformations when put into action outside of work, empowering everyday people to enhance the quality of each relationship in their lives.

C-IQ teaches individuals and businesses to interact with elevated levels of partnering, trust, respect and to connect deeply with others through conversations. These high-level conversations build a foundation of mutual trust and safety, significantly reducing fear and judgment and moving people (or entire companies) into spaces of innovation and co-creative discovery. Silos disappear, and employees work together to help identify and build next generation products.

In times as tumultuous as these, conversation becomes an essential tool for forging healthier connections at work and at home. Judith E. Glaser and her team of C-IQ coaches are at the forefront of a transformational movement to elevate global discourse by creating a more trusting conversational space—one in which both the brain and heart are engaged and the Return on Investment (ROI) soars.

Schwartz is a vocal champion of the C-IQ methodology, and he’s expanding his offerings to include an array of C-IQ-customized corporate programs as well as programs tailored to improve communication within sales leadership and their teams. All coaching is personal, explains Schwartz: “The motto, ‘Change your conversations; change your life,’ is foundational to the work we’re doing in C-IQ,” she says. “Being a part of sharing this methodology has transformed me as much as my clients. I truly believe C-IQ’s ripple effect is powerful enough to reach all the way around the world.”

Arthur Schwartz is an executive coach who helps clients improve performance by developing masterful communication skills and embracing the qualities of a courageous and caring leader.

