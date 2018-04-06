Data Centers Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Data Centers Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Data Centers Market by Type(Micro, Mobile, Cloud, Green, Mega/Hyper scale, Software Defined, and Virtual), Construction(Newly Built and Rebuilt), IT Infrastructure(Network, Server, Storage), Power Management & Cooling Solutions(Generators, Rack PDU, Transfer Switches & Switch Gear, UPS, Room Cooling and Rack Cooling), Services(Consulting and Integration) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Data Centers Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Data Centers Market.

Data centers are facilities comprising of network computers as well as storage devices, which enterprises utilize for storing, organizing, processing and disseminating huge volumes of data. Data centers host critical systems of a network, which are important for daily operations of enterprise or other organizations. Data centers essentially require infrastructure for power distribution, backup power systems, cooling systems, telecommunication connectivity and ventilation.

Increasing adoption of cloud computing, digitization and virtualization by major enterprises globally drive the growth of the global data centers market. Increasing global IP traffic due to the improving broadband and other internet mediums and the growing usage of social media as well as content based online media services is driving the growth of the data centers market. Increase in usage of mobile data and increasing applications of 4g are driving telecom operators to acquire more data center services. Economies of scale and growing number of applications in various industries drive the growth of demand for mega data centers. Increasing colocation services, growing cloud services, cost saving, and demand for data consolidation are major factors that drive the growth of cloud based data centers. Growing demand for analytics services are driving the growth of the data centers market, as companies have huge pile of data for analysis. Outsourcing of data centers by enterprises for cost savings are driving the growth of the market, as more data centers are built in developing countries to serve the demand. As more network based applications are under research, the evolution of internet of things is anticipated to drive the growth of the global data centers market in near future.

North America is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Among geographies, North America dominates the global data centers market with more than 30% share, followed by Europe. Presence of large number of global service providers, early adoption of technology, and growing number of installations are the major factors that drive the growth of North American data centers market. Increasing demand for data centers from enterprises for integrating cloud services in France, Germany, Holland and UK drives the European data centers market. Moreover, need for renovation or upgradation of existing data centers enhances the growth of the European market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for new technologies for data analytics, mobile analytics and cloud services drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific data centers market. Moreover, the demand for data centers from business enterprises, governments and telecommunication companies, along with the increasing capacity building by major local and International data centers service providers further enhance the growth of Asia-Pacific market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Data Centers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Macro Indicator and Factor Analysis

3.5. Demographic Factor Analysis by Regions

3.5.1. North America (NAFTA)

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. South America

3.6. Competitive Landscape in the Data Centers Market

4. Global Data Centers Market Analysis, By Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Micro Data Centers

4.2. Mobile Data Centers

4.3. Cloud Data Centers

4.4. Green Data Centers

4.5. Mega/Hyper scale Data Centers

4.6. Software Defined Data Centers

4.7. Virtual Data Centers

4.8. Others

5. Global Data Centers Market Analysis, by Construction (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Newly Built Data Centers

5.2. Rebuilt Data Centers

6. Global Data Centers Market Analysis, by IT Infrastructure (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Network

6.2 Server

6.3 Storage

6.4 Others

7. Global Data Centers Market Analysis, by Power Management & Cooling Solutions (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Generators

7.2 Rack PDU

7.3 Transfer Switches & Switch Gear

7.4 UPS

7.5 Room Cooling

7.6 Rack Cooling

7.7 Others

8. Global Data Centers Market Analysis, by Services (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8.1 Consulting

8.2 Integration

9. Global Data Centers Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Data Centers Market by Type (USD million)

9.1.2. North America Data Centers Market by Construction (USD million)

9.1.3. North America Data Centers Market by IT Infrastructure (USD million)

9.1.4. North America Data Centers Market by Power Management & Cooling Solutions (USD million)

9.1.5. North America Data Centers Market by Services (USD million)

9.1.6. North America Data Centers Market by Country (USD million)

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Data Centers Market by Type (USD million)

9.2.2. Europe Data Centers Market by Construction (USD million)

9.2.3. Europe Data Centers Market by IT Infrastructure (USD million)

9.2.4. Europe Data Centers Market by Power Management & Cooling Solutions (USD million)

9.2.5. Europe Data Centers Market by Services (USD million)

9.2.6. Europe Data Centers Market by Country (USD million)

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.1. Asia Pacific Data Centers Market by Type (USD million)

9.3.2. Asia Pacific Data Centers Market by Construction (USD million)

9.3.3. Asia Pacific Data Centers Market by IT Infrastructure (USD million)

9.3.4. Asia Pacific Data Centers Market by Power Management & Cooling Solutions (USD million)

9.3.5. Asia Pacific Data Centers Market by Services (USD million)

9.3.6. Asia Pacific Data Centers Market by Country (USD million)

9.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

9.4.1. RoW Data Centers Market by Type (USD million)

9.4.2. RoW Data Centers Market by Construction (USD million)

9.4.3. RoW Data Centers Market by IT Infrastructure (USD million)

9.4.4. RoW Data Centers Market by Power Management & Cooling Solutions (USD million)

9.4.5. RoW Data Centers Market by Services (USD million)

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Amazon Web Services

10.2. Alibaba

10.3. Apple Inc

10.4. China Unicom

10.5. Cisco Systems

10.6. Digital Reality

10.7. Equinix

10.8. Facebook Inc

10.9. Google

10.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

10.11. IBM Corporation

10.12. Lenovo

10.13. Microsoft

