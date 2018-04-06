Current Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market with Future Scope Analysis

The report In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Products& Services (Data Management Solutions, Quality Control Products and Quality Assurance Services), Application (Immunochemistry, Microbiology, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology and Other Applications), Manufacturer Type (OEMS and Third-Party Control Manufacturers), End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Research and Academic Institutes and Other End Users) – Global Industry Analysis, Trends analysis and Forecast up to 2023 studies the world as well as regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Including Latin America, Middle East and Africa), The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market is expected to reach USD 1.1 Billion by 2023 expanding at a CAGR of 3.5%. Factors driving the growth of this market include rising demand for External Quality Assessment (EQA) support, number of accredited clinical laboratories are increasing, acceptance of Third-Party Quality controls is increased, and favorable Government regulation.

Quality Control Productis estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By products and services, the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market is classified into data management solutions, quality control products and quality assurance services. The quality control product segment is expected to lead the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of quality control products to accredit reliability, accuracy and precision of IVD test procedures as well as continuous advancements in the in vitro diagnostic technologies.

Molecular Diagnosticis estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based onapplication, the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market is categorized into immunochemistry, microbiology, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology and other applications. The molecular diagnostic segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics owing to its high specificity and accuracy as well as rising number of molecular diagnostics test performed are the key factors driving the growth of this application segment.

North America is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as stringent guidelines for using IVD controls, rising approvals for number of IVD products as well as presence of large number of clinical laboratories in the region.

Companies Profiled Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market including Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Helena Laboratories, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., Sero as, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Table of Contents:-

Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

Executive summary Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Competitive landscape in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market

IGR- Snapshots

4.1. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market key trends

4.2. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by products and services

4.3. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Application

4.4. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Manufacturer Type

4.5. Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by end user

4.6. IGR-Growth matrix analysis

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market analysis, by Products and Services (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Data Management Solutions

5.2. Quality Control Products

5.2.1. Urine-Based Controls

5.2.2. Whole-Blood-Based Controls

5.2.3. Whole-Blood-Based Controls

5.2.4. Other IVD Quality Controls

5.3. Quality Assurance Services

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Immunochemistry

6.2. Microbiology

6.3. Coagulation/Hemostasis

6.4. Clinical Chemistry

6.5. Molecular Diagnostics

6.6. Hematology

6.7. Other Applications

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market analysis, by Manufacturer Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. OEMS

7.2. Third-Party Control Manufacturers

7.2.1. Independent Manufacturer Controls

7.2.2. Instrument-Specific Controls

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8.1. Clinical Laboratories

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Research and Academic Institutes

8.4. Other End Users

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Products and Services (USD million)

9.1.2. North America In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Application (USD million)

9.1.3. North America In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Manufacturer Type (USD million)

9.1.4. North America In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by End User(USD million)

9.1.5. North America In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by country (USD million)

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Products and Services (USD million)

9.2.2. Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Application (USD million)

9.2.3. Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Manufacturer Type (USD million)

9.2.4. Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by End User(USD million)

9.2.5. Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by country (USD million)

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.1. Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Products and Services (USD million)

9.3.2. Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Application (USD million)

9.3.3. Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Manufacturer Type (USD million)

9.3.4. Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by End User(USD million)

9.3.5. Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by country (USD million)

9.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

9.4.1. RoW In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Products and Services (USD million)

9.4.2. RoW In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Application (USD million)

9.4.3. RoW In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Manufacturer Type (USD million)

9.4.4. RoW In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by End User(USD million)

Company profiles

10.1. Roche Diagnostics

10.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.3. Helena Laboratories

10.4. Randox Laboratories Ltd

10.5. Seracare Life Sciences, Inc.

10.6. Sero as

10.7. Technopath Clinical Diagnostics

10.8. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

10.9. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

10.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

